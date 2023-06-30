The 2023 NBA draft cycle was a whirlwind.

An extraterrestrial walking stilt disguised as a Frenchman. A set of freakishly athletic twins. A skilled 6-foot-9 with a Paul George shrine somewhere. A musclebound, promising point guard headed where a stubborn one already exists.

All off to their respective destinations, old news to those forced to chronicle the next up-and-comers before they shake Adam Silver’s hand.

Like any cycle, there is hardly any time to dwell. For the Big East, which saw five players selected this time around, it’s out with the last batch of draftees and in with next season’s projections. And unlike this past cycle in which the top spot was long dominated by Victor Wembanyama, next year's draft doesn't seem so predictable. Or as talented, for that matter.

It leaves room — and questions — for Creighton’s three NBA draft hopefuls: Baylor Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander. The latter two nearly spooked plenty of CU fans during their draft process limbo before ultimately deciding they could benefit from another season with the Bluejays.

With 12 months until their next shot, what are NBA Draft experts saying about Creighton’s core three?

Trey Alexander

ESPN: No. 46

Yahoo: No. 22

The consensus on Alexander is expected. Much of what kept him in the NBA Draft process for so long was optimism. The belief that Alexander’s skillset could make him someone that can stick at the next level. But taking that chance to be selected late in the draft wasn’t so desirable after all.

He wanted to be drafted. Not only did he want to hear his name called, but he wanted to land somewhere where he’d get some early action and hopefully become a rotational piece. Now that same optimism has him hurtling toward first round projections.

At 6-foot-4 with a 6-10 wingspan, Alexander is a lengthy guard who has shown more than enough at this level as an off-ball guard. He’s even shown flashes on the ball, dabbling in the pick-and-roll and proving to be a necessary secondary ball handler when CU needed it.

Now he’ll try to increase both work loads, looking to improve his gravity both on and off the ball as a potential first option. He’ll look to make strides as a facilitator. He’ll also look to build on his willingness to defend perimeter talents to become a legitimate two-way threat for the next level.

Most of his first round mocks are based on whether Alexander makes that next leap in college this season. The player Alexander and CU’s staff have promised to create should very well be a first round talent. Should he mostly remain the same, Alexander would likely sink closer toward ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s No. 46 overall projection.

Baylor Scheierman

ESPN: No. 43

NBADraftRoom.com: 70th best prospect available

Experts either like Scheierman or they don’t. He developed a cult following at some point during this past cycle, and in Givony’s case, he’s seemingly higher on the 6-foot-7 wing than most.

Unlike Kalkbrenner and Alexander, the South Dakota State transfer had already gone through the NBA draft process ahead of this summer. He knew what teams were looking for out of him. He entered this past season with those expectations, and until midway through the year, the idea that he could return to CU for his fifth college season wasn’t likely.

By then, his unreal efficiency from deep had dropped off. His shot selection changed from when he was in the Summit League. The expectations around a player believed to shift the landscape for a promising Big East squad. For Scheierman, perhaps it was for the better.

Another year was never quite going to hurt his stock within his draft range. Regardless of whether he entered the draft this year or next, Scheierman’s age — what many believed to be a reason he’d originally leave Creighton — wasn’t going to matter so much for a player being drafted based on his instant contributions versus future projections.

With a year of CU basketball under his belt, Scheierman understands his shot diet under coach Greg McDermott and how much more comfortable he’ll need to be in the role he’s assigned. It took Scheierman up until league play before he truly began to assert himself instead of constantly reverting to his overly selfless ways.

What part he plays in the Jays’ potential success will determine how high executives are on the flashy-passing sharpshooter.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

ESPN: No. 47

NBADraftRoom.com: 62nd best prospect available

The market for traditional big men is in as low of a place as it’s ever been. Without some combination of an overbearing physical profile, a 3-point shot, passing chops or legitimate switchability, it’s hard to break in.

Kalkbrenner made it apparent, both throughout the process and in his return, that he’d take serious initiative to work on his shooting range and that he was confident CU would find a way to incorporate it into its offense.

From clips through his workouts leading up to the Draft Combine in Chicago, Kalkbrenner made evident tweaks to his jumper. He’s some ways from being a real threat, but even some gravity out there could change his fate.

He’s already leaps and bounds ahead of most college big men as a rim presence with his mix of length, block timing and rim deterrence. He might not be the most mobile center, but his presence as a drop big is real.

Time will tell whether he adds one of those attributes that allow him to break free from that college big men club that’s much kinder to its members in season than when June swings around.

