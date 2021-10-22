Abby Bottomley serves five aces as Creighton volleyball sweeps Georgetown

Creighton got five aces from Abby Bottomley as the Bluejays cruised to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Georgetown Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (19-3, 7-2 Big East) remains one game behind Marquette in the league standings.

Bottomley had five of CU's eight aces. At the net, Norah Sis had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Keeley Davis added nine kills and eight digs.

As a team, Creighton hit .333 while holding the Hoyas to a .052 hitting percentage.

The Bluejays were down 10-9 in the first set before a 10-1 run gave them the momentum. Creighton had three aces during the run, including two from Bottomley.

Bottomley had two more aces during a decisive run in the second set. Creighton led 8-7 when the senior defensive specialist stepped to the service line for a 6-0 run.

There were five ties early in the third set before a 9-0 run put the Jays up 15-6. Sis had two kills and two blocks during the run as the Jays went on to the sweep.

Creighton wore its alternate pink jerseys Friday for the program's breast cancer awareness day. It was the 14th time the Bluejays have played a Pink Out game at home and they improved to 13-1 in those matches.