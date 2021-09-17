Abby Bottomley serves five aces as No. 17 Creighton volleyball sweeps Wyoming

WICHITA, Kan. — Senior Abby Bottomley and junior Keeley Davis combined for eight aces Friday to lead Creighton to a sweep over Wyoming to open the weekend at the Shocker Invitational.

Both Bottomley (five aces) and Davis (three) set career highs behind the service line. They also ignited CU surges — the Bluejays had an 8-0 spurt on Bottomley's serve in the first set and a 13-0 run on Davis' serve in the second game to help CU take a 2-0 lead.

The third game went back and forth until No. 17 Creighton secured four straight points to make it 17-13. CU clinched the 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 win on a kill by senior Naomi Hickman.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with nine kills in the match. Junior Annika Welty and freshman Kendra Wait added six kills apiece. Bottomley recorded 21 digs.

Creighton's nine aces matched a season high, too, after the Jays had nine one week ago in a sweep of SMU. Junior Ally Van Eekern also picked up an ace.

CU also held Wyoming (6-4) to .016 hitting, the sixth time it has held a foe below .100 this season.