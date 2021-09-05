Abigail Santana scores twice as Creighton hands South Dakota State its first loss

Abigail Santana scored twice in the second half to help the Creighton women pull away to a 3-0 win over previously undefeated South Dakota State on Sunday at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton outshot the Jackrabbits, who entered the day 5-0, 12-1 during a scoreless first half. But less than three minutes into the second half, Santana scored off a Cristina Garriga assist.

Renee Poutney made it 2-0 in the 74th minute, then Santana added her second goal with 21 seconds left. Ansley Atkinson assisted on each of the last two goals.

Keelan Terrell made three saves to earn the shutout for Creighton, which next hosts North Dakota State on Thursday.