After 27 days and seven postponed games, Creighton women's basketball returns to action

After 27 days and seven postponed games, Creighton’s lengthy break from competition is scheduled to end Saturday.
The Jays (3-6, 2-3) will host Georgetown at 1 p.m. at Sokol Arena.
The last time CU played a game was Jan. 3, when it defeated Xavier 53-50. Two days later, Creighton announced it had entered a program-wise pause due to COVID-19 positive test results. That pause got extended a couple times during the weeks to follow.
But now the Jays are scheduled to play again. Finally.
They’ll host a Georgetown team that’s dealt with its own scheduling issues because of the pandemic. The Hoyas (1-6, 1-6) didn’t make their regular-season debut until Dec. 19. They missed out on all of their nonconference games. And they had another round of postponements in January.
Since returning to action Jan. 13, Georgetown has lost five consecutive games by an average of 24.4 points.
But Creighton will surely have some rust to shake off as well Saturday.
A win could vault the Jays into sixth place in the Big East standings. It likely won’t be feasible for them to fit the rest of their 20-game, round-robin schedule into the season's final six weeks. But they are scheduled to play three times in the next eight days.