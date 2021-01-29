After 27 days and seven postponed games, Creighton women's basketball returns to action

After 27 days and seven postponed games, Creighton’s lengthy break from competition is scheduled to end Saturday.

Creighton vs. Georgetown When: 1 p.m. Wednesday Where: Sokol Arena TV: FS1 Online: FoxSports.com

The Jays (3-6, 2-3) will host Georgetown at 1 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

The last time CU played a game was Jan. 3, when it defeated Xavier 53-50. Two days later, Creighton announced it had entered a program-wise pause due to COVID-19 positive test results. That pause got extended a couple times during the weeks to follow.

But now the Jays are scheduled to play again. Finally.

They’ll host a Georgetown team that’s dealt with its own scheduling issues because of the pandemic. The Hoyas (1-6, 1-6) didn’t make their regular-season debut until Dec. 19. They missed out on all of their nonconference games. And they had another round of postponements in January.

Since returning to action Jan. 13, Georgetown has lost five consecutive games by an average of 24.4 points.