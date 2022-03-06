After Creighton's last-second lost in Big East tournament, Jays must play waiting game

Mya Bembry's game-winning jumper meant the wait for Selection Sunday got a little longer for the Creighton women.

Bembry hit a 15-foot jumper with 2.1 seconds left to give sixth-seeded Seton Hall a 66-65 win over third-seeded Creighton late Saturday in the Big East tournament quarterfinal.

Coach Jim Flanery had hoped the Big East tournament would serve as preparation for the NCAA tourney. Now the Bluejays will spend another week in practice before finding out their fate.

"Super disappointed but still proud of our group and hopefully we see our name called (next Sunday)," Flanery said after Saturday's loss.

Creighton, 20-9 and currently projected as a nine seed for the NCAAs, hasn't been in the NCAA tournament since 2018.

Seton Hall coach Tony Bozzella thinks the Bluejays will be in the field.

"We have a tremendous amount of respect for them and their program," said Bozzella, whose team lost to the Jays twice in the regular season. "They have great players and coaches. And they will do really well in the NCAA tournament."

Six of Creighton's nine losses have been by six points or fewer. That includes its past two games. CU lost 90-84 to DePaul last Sunday, when Big East freshman of the year Aneesah Morrow scored a career-high 41 points.

In Saturday's loss, Creighton was on verge of putting away the Pirates in the fourth quarter. Morgan Maly's 3-pointer put Creighton up 53-46 with eight minutes left.

"I thought we were in good shape," Flanery said. "But we didn't stop them down the stretch."

The lead was 57-52 midway through the fourth when CU missed four 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Meanwhile, Seton Hall's Andra Espinoza-Hunter hit back-to-back 3s to put the Pirates in front 58-57. Four of Seton Hall's six 3s in the game came in the final eight minutes.

Tatum Rembao hit a clutch 3 from the right wing with 26.9 seconds left to give CU a 65-64 lead. That set the stage for Bembry's game-winner before Rembao had a midrange jumper at the buzzer skip off the rim.

Emma Ronsiek led a balanced Creighton offense with 13 points and six assists. Rembao and Lauren Jensen added 12 each as the Jays shot 38.9% from the field.

