After finding its shot-making floor against Texas, Creighton still confident in its offense

AUSTIN, Texas - Creighton’s game at No. 2 Texas wasn’t exactly the blockbuster of the season.

If the Bluejays' 72-67 loss was a barnburner, it was for the wrong reasons. Between stellar defenses and a lack of shotmaking, the game wound up harder to watch than intended. Both teams perhaps put on their worst offensive showings of the season.

It prompts the question: Was the Texas game Creighton’s absolute floor offensively?

The prosecution builds a case made of brick.

»CU shot 4 for 27 from 3-point range, good enough for a season-low 14.8%.

»Starters - and arguably their most-relied-upon shotmakers -Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander didn't make a field goal through 36 minutes.

»Zero points from Creighton’s bench by the sound of the buzzer.

As arguably the nation’s best defense, Texas was good for it. But with a number of open looks, plenty of Creighton's struggles could be attributed to a lack of execution.

So little production that it would bury virtually any team. Such a low output that it’s instantly deemed an outlier. If that output was accepted as the worst the team could look on any given day, does it boost morale moving forward?

With the underlying wave of encouragement that flowed through the visitor’s tunnel at the Moody Center postgame, one might think the Jays feel that way.

“If we hit two more of those threes, it’s a completely different game,” sophomore Arthur Kaluma said.

Creighton didn’t look the way teams typically look after losing a game of such magnitude. Coach Greg McDermott tossed around words before the media that you wouldn’t usually hear after a loss.

"Proud," or “it happens,” or “good sign.” Those were the words of a man who seemingly watched a game that mostly followed his game plan with such a lack of shot-making that, at a certain point, you throw your hands up and figure it’s not your day.

Airballs, ugly misses. The shots CU chucked up Thursday night looked nothing like the product they put out against any other team this season

Despite that, Creighton found itself with a chance to tie under two minutes.

There were things CU did right, after all.

Committing just eight turnovers - as good as any team could hope for against the Longhorns. Managing to only be edged out on the offensive glass by a single board. Letting junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner eat away at his mismatches. Forcing the Longhorns into tough midrange shots.

But even as closely as the Jays followed their game plan, each of their strengths saw gaps that eventually hurt them.

Like around the three-minute mark when Texas' Timmy Allen snagged three straight offensive boards on a single possession. Or the couple of turnovers that led to pivotal Marcus Carr buckets. Or the few times the Longhorns flashed a flurry of bodies at Kalkbrenner in the second half and he was stripped. Or when Carr’s final midrange jumper sealed the deal.

In a game that mostly went according to plan, the mistakes won’t jump out in the box score. But a team like Texas capitalizes on those small marginal lapses.

The numbers make the case for Thursday’s game being a good indication of Creighton’s offensive floor looks like. Does it equate to their overall floor? Are there only so many bad things that can happen in a single game?

For a team that’s far better built to beat teams offensively than the way it did defensively a season ago, the Texas game being Creighton’s offensive floor would mean the worst is behind them. Only time will tell if that holds up, or if there’s an even lower floor awaiting them at some point.

​Regardless, the Jays walked away from the loss with a certain level of acceptance, the spirit of a team that felt it did everything it could within its gameplan. ​

“A lot of times when you can’t shoot the ball like that, you tend to give up a little on defense and let that affect how you play,” Kalkbrenner said. I don’t think we let that affect us very much. I think we still played hard on defense, we still tried to make the right reads on offense. We weren’t changing what we were doing on offense because we were missing good looks.”