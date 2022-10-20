After NCAA tournament run, Creighton women's basketball on foes' radar

NEW YORK — The cat is out of the bag.

The Creighton women beat some pretty good teams on their way to the Elite Eight last season. And the Bluejays bring enough back from that squad to earn their first AP preseason ranking in program history, be tabbed to finish second in the Big East and generate plenty of hype.

All of it says that the team walked away from that Cinderella run with the belief that it was more than a fairy tale.

“I think it’s validation for your players that enough people watched them play,” coach Jim Flanery said. “Not just maybe saw the score and said, ‘Oh that was a fluke.’ We beat an Iowa team that’s picked to win the Big Ten and an Iowa State team that’s picked to win the Big 12. So I think if you’re gonna rate them that high, then where we are is certainly legitimate.”

Yet, it’s new territory for the Jays.

Beyond March Madness or being recognized in polls, CU has the attention of teams it previously hadn’t. Catching programs off-guard was easier when they weren’t sure what to expect.

The unorthodox lineup without a true center that took teams by surprise still exists. But now opponents expect it. They’ll game plan for it. The team can’t hope opponents don’t figure out its style of play.

“I’m confident that our players are mature enough and our staff is mature enough to understand that the work has to be put in,” Flanery said. “Not getting too high and not getting low because this feeling of being picked wherever we’re picked is only gonna last for so long.”

The coach in his 21st season seemingly circled back to one thing more than anything Tuesday at Madison Square Garden: The team’s practice situation.

It’s something he preached constantly through the offseason. The intensity of their sessions, the precision the staff looks for, working through untapped sets.

“All of us are extremely competitive, we don’t take practice very lightly,” junior Emma Ronsiek said. “Sometimes Flan has to stop some drills.”

Flanery acknowledged the idea that with time and age comes predictability as a team. But he’s banking on those practices to foster a level of execution that not only keeps teams on their toes, but keeps some unpredictability.

Depth was mentioned several times, with Flanery noting that depth will contribute to how much the Jays can still surprise opponents. He said guard Rachael Saunders is healthier than she was a year ago and has been “really good in practice.”

Flanery still has plenty of tricks up his sleeve, too. After all, he’ll need them now that teams know what they’re up against.