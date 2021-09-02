After opening season with three sweeps, Creighton looks to carry that energy into weekend

Creighton will look to carry the momentum from an impressive season debut into a difficult three-match weekend, which features a showdown with last season's national champion.

The Jays opened the 2021 campaign with three dominant wins last weekend. They won with sweeps in each match, holding their opponent to fewer than 17 points in six of the nine sets.

It was a good start, according to coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. She thought her players controlled the action with their serves, followed the scouting report to make things tough on opposing hitters and delivered well-placed passes to stay in system and set up their offense.

But another test awaits. Three of them, actually.

CU will play USC, No. 3 Kentucky and Northern Iowa over the next two days in Lexington, Ky. The host Wildcats, who'll take the court against Creighton Saturday morning, are coming off a national title run last spring.

"This weekend we go into the lion's den a little bit to play a whole 'nother level of teams," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "We're excited to see how we match up against those guys."