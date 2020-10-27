After quarantines, Creighton's new arrivals from overseas are adjusting to life on the team

Andronikashvili is a smooth-operating playmaker whose creativity could help the Jays this year, presuming he’s able to make the transition. He was a top-100 prospect, according to 247Sports.

Kancleris is a 6-9 wing with a versatile offensive game. He prides himself on making hustle plays — his ability to carve paths to the hoop to crash the glass was one of his strengths as a three-star prospect.

But they’re both still picking things up on the court.

Coach Greg McDermott said getting acclimated to Creighton’s philosophies in the weight room will take some time for the two first-year players, as well.

“There’s a lot on their plates right now,” McDermott said. “They both have had moments in practice where they’ve been very, very good, and they’ve both had moments where it looks like they’re freshmen. That’s part of it, part of the process.

“They’re both very hungry to learn. Because of that, I think they’re going to make very good strides.”

Kancleris said the speed of the game is the biggest adjustment. Andronikashvili said he’s grateful for his teammates’ advice outside of practice — anything from how to interpret coaches’ feedback to the importance of team rules.