After quarantines, Creighton's new arrivals from overseas are adjusting to life on the team

Creighton’s two international additions could probably put together a helpful quarantine survival guide.
Modestas Kancleris (CON-shlerr-is) binged “The Last Dance” documentary series for the third time. Rati Andronikashvili (on-drone-E-cash-vee-lee) rediscovered his affinity for PlayStation — he made sure to link online with Kancleris and other buddies for “Fortnite” battles.
The two freshmen kept up with school work, used a hotel gym to exercise and pondered the possibilities for their debut seasons with the Bluejays.
“I was in my zone,” a smiling Andronikashvili said.
The 6-foot-5 guard from the country of Georgia doesn’t have the temperament to be discouraged by much of anything. He had no complaints upon entering quarantine for two weeks in August after spending half a day laid over in Germany then boarding a flight to the U.S. that had more empty seats than passengers.
Kancleris experienced the same quarantine upon his arrival. But contact tracing protocols isolated the Lithuanian twice more.
“Basically, I was trying to do everything — read books, PlayStation, all that stuff,” he said.
Welcome to the U.S. amid a pandemic.
Both Andronikashvili and Kancleris have kept a positive outlook, despite the circumstances for an integration into a new college basketball team.
Andronikashvili is a smooth-operating playmaker whose creativity could help the Jays this year, presuming he’s able to make the transition. He was a top-100 prospect, according to 247Sports.
Kancleris is a 6-9 wing with a versatile offensive game. He prides himself on making hustle plays — his ability to carve paths to the hoop to crash the glass was one of his strengths as a three-star prospect.
But they’re both still picking things up on the court.
Coach Greg McDermott said getting acclimated to Creighton’s philosophies in the weight room will take some time for the two first-year players, as well.
“There’s a lot on their plates right now,” McDermott said. “They both have had moments in practice where they’ve been very, very good, and they’ve both had moments where it looks like they’re freshmen. That’s part of it, part of the process.
“They’re both very hungry to learn. Because of that, I think they’re going to make very good strides.”
Kancleris said the speed of the game is the biggest adjustment. Andronikashvili said he’s grateful for his teammates’ advice outside of practice — anything from how to interpret coaches’ feedback to the importance of team rules.
Both indicated they’ve been impressed with the work ethic and overall talent on the rest of the Jays’ roster. Now they hope to settle into the mix.
“Right now, I just want to be part of the winning process,” Kancleris said.
Same for Andronikashvili.
They signed with Creighton late last spring. Andronikashvili never even visited CU’s campus. And even when they joined the team in August, the Jays were cautious about ramping up the team’s workload too quickly.
So they haven’t had a ton of reps. Practice has been going for almost two weeks.
Then again, Andronikashvili said he’s already enjoying the experience.
“What I’ve said to my family and what I say to everyone, it is much better than I expected,” he said. “The hospitality is just amazing, it’s on another level. … You want to be at a place where you are appreciated, where you’re welcomed. That’s on top of everything here.”
