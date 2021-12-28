After recent postponements, Creighton is trying to simulate game-like intensity in practice

The Big East has postponed seven of its first 12 league contests already. More than half of the Division I games scheduled for Tuesday were canceled or postponed.

"You've just got to make the most of the games you can play and appreciate the fact that you get to play," coach Greg McDermott said. "It wasn't that long ago we had our season canceled. It's not ideal, but we'll do the best we can. And when they tell us we're going to play, we'll play."

» The Big East does plan to try to reschedule the games that have been postponed due to COVID issues. As best as it can.

McDermott said the league is handling all of it, unlike last year when individual schools tried to work together to find make-up dates. He said there will be parameters in place — such as no two-consecutive three-game weeks or no back-to-back days with games.

And ultimately there will be circumstances that teams won't be happy about. Prep time likely won't be equal. McDermott's not expecting that every Big East squad will play all 20 league games.