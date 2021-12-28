After recent postponements, Creighton is trying to simulate game-like intensity in practice

Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner dove on a loose ball Tuesday and screamed in celebration after he'd secured possession and the referees blew the play dead.
It wasn't a game. The Jays were in their practice gym.
But Creighton's players — with their recent schedule upended by COVID — are doing their best to simulate that game-like intensity and atmosphere so they'll still be sharp when they do take the court for real again.
They finished up Tuesday's practice by splitting the team in half and conducted a few eight-minute scrimmages. There were separate benches, timeout huddles and refs on hand. Kalkbrenner and his teammates tried to make the most of it.
"You just gotta take every practice rep like a game rep, I would say," Kalkbrenner said. "When we're in these practices here, you treat it like a game. That's the only way to do it."
Creighton hasn't played since its win over Villanova on Dec. 17. The next two opponents were sidelined due to COVID issues, so CU's games on Dec. 20 and Tuesday were postponed.
Up next on the schedule for the Jays is a Saturday road trip to Marquette.
Well, maybe...
You can't really make plans with any certainty in college hoops right now with the way the omicron variant is limiting player availability and disrupting schedules.
The Big East has postponed seven of its first 12 league contests already. More than half of the Division I games scheduled for Tuesday were canceled or postponed.
"You've just got to make the most of the games you can play and appreciate the fact that you get to play," coach Greg McDermott said. "It wasn't that long ago we had our season canceled. It's not ideal, but we'll do the best we can. And when they tell us we're going to play, we'll play."
» The Big East does plan to try to reschedule the games that have been postponed due to COVID issues. As best as it can.
McDermott said the league is handling all of it, unlike last year when individual schools tried to work together to find make-up dates. He said there will be parameters in place — such as no two-consecutive three-game weeks or no back-to-back days with games.
And ultimately there will be circumstances that teams won't be happy about. Prep time likely won't be equal. McDermott's not expecting that every Big East squad will play all 20 league games.
"If we weren't playing, we'd be practicing," McDermott said. "And (my players) would much rather be playing a game than being stuck in the gym with me. That's the reality. It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be equitable."
Creighton currently has two Big East games — at DePaul and at home against Georgetown — that need to be rescheduled. McDermott said Tuesday he hadn't yet heard from the league office about new potential dates.
» McDermott said the Jays have been "getting calls every day" from nonconference teams looking for opponents. At this point, he said the first goal for Creighton is to try to fit all 20 Big East games into the schedule.
The NCAA-mandated maximum for regular season games is 31. And CU's already played 11 nonconference games.
If a league game cannot be rescheduled and is deemed a no-contest AND a healthy CU team has another sudden void in its schedule, it could then perhaps consider adding a nonconference game, according to McDermott.
"Finding opponents isn't going to be a problem," McDermott said. "But we want to play as many league games as we can."
» The Jays' had five consecutive days over Christmas break without any organized team activities. Monday was their first practice in nearly a week.
Once Tuesday's Georgetown game got postponed, McDermott said he gave the players a couple extra days with their families and friends. In the long run, it'll be good for their mental health, he said.
But now there is some rust to shake off this week.
"It's just a matter of getting that timing back, and getting some of the feel back of going up and down," McDermott said.
» Junior guard Shereef Mitchell (groin) hasn't practiced or played in nearly a month. He's still seeking additional input from doctors about his recovery process, according to McDermott.
"If he does come back, it's certainly a long process to ramp it back up," McDermott said.
