After redshirt year, Creighton's Mason Miller an intriguing bench weapon

Ryan Miller’s exaggeration was fair. In his estimation, Creighton forward Mason Miller weighed “165 pounds soaking wet” when he enrolled. With the 10-to-15 pounds Mason has added since, it might sometimes feel that way.

It’s hard to remember what someone once looked like when you see them every day. And every day for the past year, Mason focused on preparing to match the physical intensity of the Big East.

He hasn’t just built his physical profile. A Top-75 recruit just a year ago, Mason has added to the mystery that surrounds him as a potentially impactful reserve on a Bluejay squad with serious expectations.

Coach Greg McDermott has said he’d be disappointed if Mason didn’t find his way into the rotation. The Millers - Ryan is Mason's uncle - are using language like “earn” and “compete” when talking about his potential role. It’s cloudy just how significant Mason will be to this year's team, or the kind of opportunity he’ll be granted. One thing is certain: He’s far more prepared this time around.

“Mentally he probably felt ready, and skill wise he probably felt ready,” Ryan said. “But he understood that there’s a physical component to it that he had to get right. And to his credit, he took it really well.”

The decision to redshirt was necessary, but it wasn’t easy. Mason would get in the gym before and after practice, staying for about an hour after practices to work on everything he could.

Early mornings, late nights. The same as many of his teammates, though he didn’t have the chance to display his progress in a game like some of them. He looked on as Ryan Nembhard, Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander — all in his recruiting class — enjoyed all-league caliber seasons.

“There was definitely an itch for sure,” Mason said. “I was definitely ready to get out there. When we weren’t hitting shots as much. I was like, ‘I want to go in there and hit some shots for the team.’”

It took six meals each day to get to the point he’s at now. A point where he feels he can not only keep up with the conference, but really be impactful in his role.

Listed at 6-foot-9, Mason has developed a good understanding of it. Hit shots, run the floor and show off his athleticism when necessary.

Teammate Baylor Scheierman has tabbed him as one of the three best shooters on the team. At his size, Mason stands to be one of McDermott’s favorable options at forward from the bench.

Ryan has bragged about Mason’s IQ. If it sticks, his potential impact as a cutter and someone who draws attention from the defense around the rim can go a long way. He wants to let it be known: Early exit from CU’s dunk contest last month aside, he’s an in-game dunker who loves to rise up in traffic.

Even as much as it feels this team could use his skill set, Mason knows being high in the rotation isn’t guaranteed.

“We got a lot of good players on the team, and a lot of people that can fill that spot, too," he said.

He's certainly waltzing into a deeper situation than he would have last year. One he’s become increasingly comfortable with based on personnel.

The potential of the on-ball creators that’ll suit up for the Bluejays this season has nearly been run into the ground by now. But it’s been understated how much easier it makes life for players like Mason.

“It’s definitely a good spot to be in,” he said. “You don’t have to really do something you’re not good at.”

He’s working toward the point where he could be one of those players. He’s in no rush to break from his mold, though. His role isn’t concrete, but the abilities that have carried him this far will be just fine.

Even still, the staff doesn’t expect him to be the same player today that he’ll be by the time the season starts. The same goes for his role, too. Practice, a closed scrimmage and CU’s exhibition at the end of October should shed light on what he brings now.

The chance to carve out a niche or fall beneath the team’s depth will fall into his hands as time goes on.

“What (Mason’s role) looks like will be put into play over the next few weeks,” Ryan said. “And probably throughout the year. … It’s going to be an evolving role.”