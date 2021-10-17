After rehabbing injuries, two Creighton freshman are returning to basketball this season

But that's what the preseason is for.

"I feel like I'm getting back," Kancleris said. "I remember what I did before. Just focusing on the court and doing the right stuff. It's all about practices. You practice to not be scared to make any mistakes."

At least they have each other to lean on.

That's been the case throughout this process.

They both left their homes on the other side of the world to move here 14 months ago. Andronikashvili is from the country of Georgia. Kancleris is from Lithuania.

COVID protocols forced them into quarantine right when they arrived on Creighton’s campus. Then contact tracing isolated them again. Then came the injuries.

It wasn't easy.

And that was before surgery and rehab. When they had to have crutches to move about. When it was so painful to bend the knee in range-of-motion stretches, they couldn't help but scream out in agony. When the Jays were in a conference title race, and the only on-court work for Andronikashvili and Kancleris consisted of monotonous exercises with athletic trainers and strength staff.