After rehabbing injuries, two Creighton freshman are returning to basketball this season

The two Creighton freshmen who suffered season-ending injuries in the same week last year certainly did not forget how to play the sport they've loved since childhood.
But a few weeks ago, it kind of felt like they were starting from scratch.
Modestas Kancleris and Rati Andronikashvili spent nearly a full year focused on rehabbing after ACL tears — and even before that, thanks to a COVID summer in 2020, they had very few chances for pickup games or organized workouts.
Then they suddenly joined practice with a CU squad that had been on the court together for months.
"I was flying all over the place — like, what is going on?" Kancleris said with a laugh. "It was moving so fast."
Said Andronikashvili: "I was just counting the other day. In November, it'll be 21 months since I've played a basketball game. That's crazy to think about. It feels like I'm starting basketball all over again."
Both say it's getting better, though. Each day, each practice, each set of reps.
They're trying to regain confidence in their structurally repaired knees — they know everything is stable, even stronger than before. But there’s a mental hurdle all injured athletes must clear.
They're also trying to limit their mistakes as they learn the Jays' system. Kancleris said his biggest challenge is making quick decisions while processing the game. For Andronikashvili, it's the details — doing the little things, while also going all out.
But that's what the preseason is for.
"I feel like I'm getting back," Kancleris said. "I remember what I did before. Just focusing on the court and doing the right stuff. It's all about practices. You practice to not be scared to make any mistakes."
At least they have each other to lean on.
That's been the case throughout this process.
They both left their homes on the other side of the world to move here 14 months ago. Andronikashvili is from the country of Georgia. Kancleris is from Lithuania.
COVID protocols forced them into quarantine right when they arrived on Creighton’s campus. Then contact tracing isolated them again. Then came the injuries.
It wasn't easy.
And that was before surgery and rehab. When they had to have crutches to move about. When it was so painful to bend the knee in range-of-motion stretches, they couldn't help but scream out in agony. When the Jays were in a conference title race, and the only on-court work for Andronikashvili and Kancleris consisted of monotonous exercises with athletic trainers and strength staff.
"It feels like a bad thing to say — you don't want someone else hurt — but I was lucky that I had someone else with the same injury," Andronikashvili said. "Every single thing we did, he and I did it together. We literally went through this process together. Every exercise, every treatment."
On days when one wasn't feeling up to it, the other brought an uplifting spirit.
They shared their frustrations and celebrated their successes.
"He really helped me," Kancleris said. "He pushed me, as well as I pushed him. We definitely had some hard moments, but we were together. It feels good to have someone who can mentally support you through all that."
Now they're on to the next test: battling for playing time.
The 6-foot-9 Kancleris is working on the wing — as a small forward and/or a stretch 4. Andronikashvili, who was making a push to crack the Jays’ rotation last year before injury, has practiced at point guard and at shooting guard.
They know they have plenty to learn. The coaches keep reassuring them that they're on a good track. They just have to keep at it.
"I think it's just up to us to get the confidence back — and you just have to work on yourself," Andronikashvili said. "The beginning is kind of hard. That's a lot of months being out. But once you get the confidence back, that's the first thing, the important thing. After that, it's nonstop, whatever you've been doing since the first year you started playing."
