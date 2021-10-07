After seven straight road matches, Creighton volleyball happy to be home

Creighton finally has a weekend at home for league competition, and the Jays are fired up about it.

CU has played five consecutive road matches, plus two neutral-site games before that. This was the Jays' first time opening Big East play with back-to-back road trips.

No. 19 Creighton did play four home games during a four-day stretch in September, including a defeat to Nebraska in the CHI Health Center. But only five teams in the nation's top seven RPI-rated conferences have played fewer matches at home than CU.

Creighton volleyball this weekend Friday: DePaul, 6:30 p.m. Sunday: Marquette, 1 p.m. Both matches will be played at Sokol Arena and broadcast on Nebraska Public Media.

So yes, the Jays (15-2, 3-1) are ready to again take the court in their own gym.

They'll host DePaul (9-7, 2-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday before a Sunday showdown against Marquette (13-2, 4-0) at 1 p.m. inside Sokol Arena.

"We are so excited to be home," junior Keeley Davis said. "Just to have all the fans here, watching us play. And being together as one on this court."