After seven straight road matches, Creighton volleyball happy to be home

Creighton finally has a weekend at home for league competition, and the Jays are fired up about it.
CU has played five consecutive road matches, plus two neutral-site games before that. This was the Jays' first time opening Big East play with back-to-back road trips.
No. 19 Creighton did play four home games during a four-day stretch in September, including a defeat to Nebraska in the CHI Health Center. But only five teams in the nation's top seven RPI-rated conferences have played fewer matches at home than CU.
So yes, the Jays (15-2, 3-1) are ready to again take the court in their own gym.
They'll host DePaul (9-7, 2-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday before a Sunday showdown against Marquette (13-2, 4-0) at 1 p.m. inside Sokol Arena.
"We are so excited to be home," junior Keeley Davis said. "Just to have all the fans here, watching us play. And being together as one on this court."
The Jays were on the East Coast last weekend. There was the Butler-Xavier trip before that, and a five-hour bus ride to and from Wichita, Kansas. They also had trips for tournaments in Kentucky and Missouri to begin the year.
"There's no question it's been a lot," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "But I'm really proud of how we've been able to refocus each weekend and be ready to go."
The return home could provide CU with an extra boost.
A chance to get in extra prep work. And to attend Friday classes. And to play on an aches-reducing Taraflex court. And to celebrate with their fans.
But they'll need to be at their best this weekend. They'll have to focus first on DePaul. Then it's a match against first-place Marquette.
The Jays just had their eight-match winning streak snapped at St. John's a week ago. So they know there are improvements to make.
"(The loss) could be the best thing for us, that's what we said," Booth said. "This could be a great opportunity that we say, 'Hey, this changed us, to work a little harder, stay a little bit more focused.'"
Both of the Jays' matches this weekend will be televised by Nebraska Public Media.
