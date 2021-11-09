After slow start, Creighton basketball roars to life in comeback win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Creighton erased a nine-point halftime deficit with an exhilarating scoring surge, racing away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a series of dunks, easy layups and in-rhythm 3-pointers in a wild regular-season opener.

The Jays (1-0) made their first 10 shots out of the break and put together a 23-5 run to take the lead for good Tuesday night.

Senior Alex O'Connell played an integral role in the momentum-flipping stretch — he scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and rose up for three crowd-pleasing slams. CU ended up with five players in double figures in the 90-77 victory, shooting 75.9% after halftime.

"I knew that if I just came out the second half, trusted what we do, and played the way that we like to play, I knew the shots would come," O'Connell said. "I just wanted to make sure we came out with more energy and we were ready to go."

The win improved Creighton to 12-0 in season openers under coach Greg McDermott, although most of those had been relatively drama-free.

In the past 11 openers, CU's largest deficit was eight points. Those opposing teams combined to hold leads for 21:58 total minutes of game action in those 11 contests.