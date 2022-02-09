After two years of COVID disruptions, Creighton softball is ready for a 'full season'

There's been some positive momentum building over the last two years within Creighton's program. Its players and coaches can sense that.
They just haven't actually been able to showcase it on the field.
COVID canceled the 2020 season just before Big East play began. Last year, the virus forced CU into a shutdown right before its final league series — the Jays were one win from qualifying for the four-team conference tournament but didn't get to play another game.
"The last two seasons, it feels like, have kind of been ripped out from underneath us," said junior Kailey Wilson, an All-Big East first-team performer in 2021. "This year — fingers crossed — we'll have a nice, full season. Everyone's so excited to get back out there and show the Big East what we can do."
It was in 2018 that Creighton reached the conference tournament title game, raising the standard for a program that had struggled to gain a foothold since changing leagues. Last year marked just the second time that CU's finished above .500 in Big East play.
But now the Jays get to prove that they're progressing forward. They're aiming to be in position to play for a tournament title in May.
"We've been close," 29-year coach Brent Vigness said. "But we haven't had an opportunity to really show it."
CU was picked to finish fourth in the league's preseason coaches poll. It'll open the 2022 regular season this weekend with five games in El Paso, Texas.
Here are three storylines to watch this season:
» Will the extra work outdoors help?
The Jays began this week with a Monday practice outside, setting up three batting cage stations around home plate to maximize hitting reps and fully capitalize on the warmer-than-normal weather.
"It's really nice to see the ball travel outside," Wilson said with a smile.
That's not normal this time of year. And she and her teammates hope it makes a difference when they take the field in a real game.
They've practiced outside a half-dozen times this preseason. They even scrimmaged some.
"That's contributed to how we've grown together throughout the preseason," Wilson said.
» Who are the tone-setters?
The Jays have to replace their veteran catcher (Mikaela Pechar) and their five-year leadoff hitter (Ashley Cantu). That's two really influential leaders.
The good news for CU is, though, that it brings back several starters, including its top two home run hitters (Wilson and Kiara Mills). And Vigness likes the returners' approach so far.
"You never know who will evolve and develop into leaders until there is that opportunity," Vigness said. "Ashley and Mikaela, when they left, it gave other people the opportunity to step up. And we've seen that. It's been really encouraging."
» Can CU lean on its pitching?
Creighton ranked sixth in the Big East in team ERA (4.91) last year. This is a program that had been a top 3 pitching staff in five of the six previous seasons. So the Jays are working to get back to that.
New pitching coach Nicole Newman will guide the CU hurlers this season. She'll presumably lean on junior Mikayla Santa Cruz (4.73 ERA in 10 starts in 2021) to help set the tone. There could be an opportunity for freshman Alexis Wiggins, out of Norris High School, to make an instant impact in the circle for the Jays as well.
