After two years of COVID disruptions, Creighton softball is ready for a 'full season'

There's been some positive momentum building over the last two years within Creighton's program. Its players and coaches can sense that.

They just haven't actually been able to showcase it on the field.

COVID canceled the 2020 season just before Big East play began. Last year, the virus forced CU into a shutdown right before its final league series — the Jays were one win from qualifying for the four-team conference tournament but didn't get to play another game.

"The last two seasons, it feels like, have kind of been ripped out from underneath us," said junior Kailey Wilson, an All-Big East first-team performer in 2021. "This year — fingers crossed — we'll have a nice, full season. Everyone's so excited to get back out there and show the Big East what we can do."

It was in 2018 that Creighton reached the conference tournament title game, raising the standard for a program that had struggled to gain a foothold since changing leagues. Last year marked just the second time that CU's finished above .500 in Big East play.

But now the Jays get to prove that they're progressing forward. They're aiming to be in position to play for a tournament title in May.