After withdrawing from NBA draft, Baylor Scheierman's next stop is Creighton

After withdrawing his name on Tuesday from the NBA draft, Baylor Scheierman is officially playing his next season of basketball at Creighton.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Scheierman, who averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season at South Dakota State, had committed to the Bluejays in early May, while intending to go through the entire NBA draft process. After the NBA combine last weekend, rumblings emerged that Scheierman, like several college stars, planned to withdraw his name from the Draft and return to school.

After Scheierman’s agent confirmed to CBS Sports that Scheierman was leaving the draft, Scheierman confirmed the news on Twitter with two words: “Roll Jays.”

His addition to already-stacked roster could make the 2022-2023 squad coach Greg McDermott’s best team yet.

Creighton has appeared in the top five and top ten of many preseason rankings lists in part due to an impressive run in the NCAA tournament — the Jays nearly upset eventual national champion Kansas — a returning nucleus of young players and the addition of Scheierman, the Aurora native who won Summit League Player of the Year honors at SDSU.

When Scheierman entered the transfer portal, he had his pick of schools — Kentucky and Nebraska made particularly hard charges — but chose Creighton because of its culture and potential.

“They have a great team already,” he said. “With me coming in, I think I can raise that bar a little bit. I know they want to win a national championship. I want to win a national championship. And what better opportunity to do that than at home?”

