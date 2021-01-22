Against UConn on Saturday, Creighton can find its shooting stroke again

McDermott has assembled a team that’s built to space the floor and knock down jumpers.

It can find other ways to win on occasion. The Jays have proven that this year, and they displayed some of their versatility as they attempted to come back against Providence. Following that Jefferson miss, they made 10 of their next 16 field goals (only one 3-point try) to pull within two points in the final minute.

But shooting is supposed to be a strength for CU — and Wednesday’s defeat only amplified the importance of the 3-point line in its scheme.

“Your margin for error’s really small when that ball’s not going in the basket,” McDermott said.

No. 11 Creighton has been in that position a lot through the first half of league play.

The Jays have shot under 29% from 3-point range in four Big East games already. They’re 2-2 in those contests, with both losses coming in the last week. Saturday’s opponent, No. 23 UConn, held CU to 7 of 27 (25.9%) from long distance in December.

It’s still only January, so the sample size is limited. This could just be a bit of bad luck. Or perhaps it’s related to the opponent matchups.