Alan Roden goes 5 for 5 in leading Creighton baseball to a win over Tennessee-Martin

CONWAY, Ark. — Alan Roden went 5 for 5 and drove in three runs to lead Creighton to a 15-4 win over Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.
Chris Esposito added a grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning, when CU (6-6) seized control. Esposito was one of six Bluejays with multihit games.
Daniel Cancellieri (1-1) pitched the first five innings to earn the win.
Creighton, winners of six of its last eight, returns home to face Minnesota for a three-game series that begins Friday.
Creighton (6-6)................ 010 072 32 — 15 18 1
Tennessee-Martin (5-8)... 000 020 20 — 4 8 1
W: Cancellieri, 1-1. L: Petry, 0-3. 2B: CU, Roden, Sailors, Grace. 3B: CU, Wegner. HR: CU, Voth, Esposito. TM, Harford, LaFollette.
A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.