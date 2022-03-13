Alan Roden goes 5 for 5 in leading Creighton baseball to a win over Tennessee-Martin

CONWAY, Ark. — Alan Roden went 5 for 5 and drove in three runs to lead Creighton to a 15-4 win over Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.

Chris Esposito added a grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning, when CU (6-6) seized control. Esposito was one of six Bluejays with multihit games.

Daniel Cancellieri (1-1) pitched the first five innings to earn the win.

Creighton, winners of six of its last eight, returns home to face Minnesota for a three-game series that begins Friday.

Creighton (6-6)................ 010 072 32 — 15 18 1

Tennessee-Martin (5-8)... 000 020 20 — 4 8 1

W: Cancellieri, 1-1. L: Petry, 0-3. 2B: CU, Roden, Sailors, Grace. 3B: CU, Wegner. HR: CU, Voth, Esposito. TM, Harford, LaFollette.