Alex O’Connell’s path of growth and leadership paying off for Creighton

Alex O'Connell has shown growth his senior season in both his role with the Bluejays and his game.

And Greg McDermott has noticed.

After Wednesday's 64-62 win over No. 18 UConn, Creighton's coach made sure that wasn't overlooked.

"Alex O'Connell, he's been a shooter his whole life," McDermott said. "His game has always been dictated on whether he's feeling good offensively. (Wednesday) he only took three shots, he didn't turn it over, he has four assists, he comes off a curl with the game on the line and makes an incredible pass to big Ryan (Kalkbrenner).

"If you want to describe our team in one example, that's it. It's like, tonight they're not going to let me shoot, here's what I'm going to do to impact winning."

O'Connell finished with three points against the Huskies. But it was his 34 minutes of stingy defense, his nine defensive rebounds and that lob pass to Kalkbrenner which the center dunked for a 60-55 lead with 1:10 left that were difference-makers in CU's 20th win of the season.

Now O'Connell, along with Ryan Hawkins and KeyShawn Feazell, will be honored during Saturday's Senior Day, when the Jays (20-9, 12-6 Big East) face Seton Hall (19-9, 10-8) in their regular-season finale.

O'Connell has played on two completely different Creighton squads since transferring from Duke in 2020. On last year's Sweet 16 team, he played about 10 minutes a game off the bench on a team filled with veteran leaders. All those starters left, leaving O'Connell with an opportunity to fill a void.

"I'm playing major minutes for the first time in my college career," he said. "Now I'm a leader, I get to show some of these young guys the ropes.

"I love it. I'm loving every second of the season. It's my first time doing this since high school. I kind of took a long break from who I am as a player. I'm finally getting back into that comfort, that rhythm."

O'Connell hadn't averaged more than 5.2 points in any of his first four seasons. But on this team that starts three freshmen, he's third in scoring (11.7 ppg), second in 3-pointers (54) and tied for second in assists (57). He has scored in double figures 19 times this season after doing that 16 times combined his first four years.

"It's nice that the coaches have trust in me, trust in my ability," he said. "I can make a mistake or two and he'll leave me in the game. He trusts me, he knows I'll make it up some way."

And in a season when injuries have shortened Creighton's bench, O'Connell had his own injury scare two weeks ago. After shooting a 3-pointer, he landed on the foot of Marquette's Kam Jones, which resulted in a severe sprained ankle.

He didn't return that day, but three days later, he gutted out 33 minutes in a win at St. John's. He figured he was about 65% that night.

"There was a part of me that didn't want to play, that I couldn't play," O'Connell said. "But every time I thought about that, I felt I'd be letting my team down. It was eating at me. I knew I had to play, whether I was 60% or 100%. I'm glad I played."

O'Connell said he doesn't want to get too wrapped up in playing his last home game. He doesn't want to overcomplicate things, especially with the Jays tied for third place in the league. CU lost its first meeting with Seton Hall when the Pirates raced to a 23-3 lead and never looked back.

Down the road, he will miss playing on this team. Hawkins, he said, has been a natural leader in his only season with the Jays, leading the team in scoring, rebounding and intangibles.

"It's been a blessing to have Hawk by my side because he's played so much basketball," O'Connell said. "I wish we would have had another year together because it's so much fun playing with him."

Notes

» Kalkbrenner's 22 points against UConn matched his season high. He scored 20 after halftime and had five dunks in the final 14 minutes.

» While Creighton is 7-1 in its past eight games, Seton Hall has won seven of nine to bolster its NCAA tournament hopes. The Pirates also looks to improve their league tourney seed. They are currently tied for fifth with Marquette.

» Seton Hall is 16-0 this season when holding opponents under 70 points and 16-1 when leading or tied at halftime.

