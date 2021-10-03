Alex O'Connell faces big opportunity with Creighton, and he's 'been waiting for this'

Drive and play off two feet. Sprint into the offense. Crash the glass. Communicate on defense.

"If these guys can see me do it, then they'll do it," O'Connell said.

That's what coach Greg McDermott said he's asked of O'Connell and the other two returnees (sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner and junior Shereef Mitchell).

McDermott's pitch is this: If Creighton's winning games, then the individuals responsible are in a better position to receive the accolades, the attention and the praise. You're less likely to get noticed when you're struggling.

So even though O'Connell is projected to see an increase in shot attempts (3.5 per game last year) and he'll have more opportunities to deliver momentum-shifting 3-pointers and replay-worthy dunks, his focus needs to be on the little things, according to McDermott. Especially right now, just one week into practice.

"My message to Alex is to do everything you can to help this team become better," McDermott said. "Help these young guys develop and understand how we're going to play. He's got a much better feel this year, compared to a year ago, having gone through it some. Obviously his experience is going to be important to us."