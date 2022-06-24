 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Alex O'Connell will play for the Sacramento Kings this summer

  • 0

Former Creighton guard Alex O'Connell will play for the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Summer League.

O'Connell spent the past two seasons at Creighton after beginning his college career with three years at Duke. The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder started all 35 games last season, averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while helping the Jays reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

O'Connell was also part of Creighton's Sweet 16 team in 2020-21, averaging 3.4 points in his first season with the Jays.​

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert