Alex O'Connell will play for the Sacramento Kings this summer

Former Creighton guard Alex O'Connell will play for the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Summer League.

O'Connell spent the past two seasons at Creighton after beginning his college career with three years at Duke. The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder started all 35 games last season, averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while helping the Jays reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.