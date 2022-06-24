Alex O'Connell will play for the Sacramento Kings this summer

Former Creighton guard Alex O'Connell will play for the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Summer League.
O'Connell spent the past two seasons at Creighton after beginning his college career with three years at Duke. The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder started all 35 games last season, averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while helping the Jays reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.
O'Connell was also part of Creighton's Sweet 16 team in 2020-21, averaging 3.4 points in his first season with the Jays.
Creighton's NBA draft picks
Marcus Zegarowski (2021)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 49 overall
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Khyri Thomas (2018)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 38 overall
Team: Detroit Pistons (through the Philadelphia 76ers)
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Patton (2017)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 16 overall
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves (through the Chicago Bulls)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doug McDermott (2014)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 11 overall
Team: Denver Nuggets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Korver (2003)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 51 overall
Team: New Jersey Nets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodney Buford (1999)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 53 overall
Team: Miami Heat
THE WORLD-HERALD
Chad Gallagher (1991)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 32 overall
Team: Phoenix Suns
THE WORLD-HERALD
Vernon Moore (1985)
Drafted: 3rd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Benoit Benjamin (1985)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 3 overall
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg Brandon (1984)
Drafted: 10th round, No. 219 overall
Team: Seattle SuperSonics
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Daryl Stovall (1982)
Drafted: 10th round, No. 207 overall
Team: San Diego Clippers
THE WORLD-HERALD
George Morrow (1981)
Drafted: 8th round, No. 182 overall
Team: Boston Celtics
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kevin McKenna (1981)
Drafted: 4th round, No. 88 overall
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
THE WORLD-HERALD
John Johnson (1979)
Drafted: 7th round, No. 144 overall
Team: Denver Nuggets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Apke (1978)
Drafted: 3rd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Brookins (1975)
Drafted: 9th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Bobik (1974)
Drafted: 5th round, No. 76 overall
Team: Phoenix Suns
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Harmon (1974)
Drafted: 6th round, No. 107 overall
Team: Boston Celtics
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Bergman (1971)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 31 overall
Team: Cincinnati Royals
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Cyril Baptiste (1971)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 3 overall*
Team: San Francisco Warriors
*—Baptiste was drafted in the NBA's Hardship Draft for underclassmen
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Bergman (1970)
Drafted: 7th round, No. 104 overall
Team: San Francisco Warriors
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Bob Portman (1969)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 7 overall
Team: San Francisco Warriors
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wally Anderzunas (1969)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 25 overall
Team: Atlanta Hawks
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wally Anderzunas (1968)
Drafted: 6th round, No. 70 overall
Team: Detroit Pistons
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tim Powers (1967)
Drafted: 6th round, No. 65 overall
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Neil Johnson (1966)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 15 overall
Team: Baltimore Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Elton McGriff (1965)
Drafted: 12th round, No. 93 overall
Team: St. Louis Hawks
Paul Silas (1964)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 12 overall
Team: St. Louis Hawks
Dick Harvey (1960)
Drafted: 10th round, No. 71 overall
Team: Minneapolis Lakers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ed Cole (1955)
Drafted: 4th round, No. 29 overall
Team: New York Knicks
THE WORLD-HERALD
