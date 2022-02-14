Alex O'Connell's 27 points helps Creighton hold off Georgetown

Senior guard Alex O'Connell found his shooting stroke and helped ignite a scoring surge late in the first half that made the difference in Creighton's third straight win.

The Jays (16-8, 8-5) turned a one-point game into a 48-31 halftime lead during a dominant eight-minute stretch, highlighted by O'Connell's shotmaking. He scored 12 of his 27 points during the run, dunking on a fastbreak, burying back-to-back 3-pointers and nailing a floater.

O'Connell opened the second half by scoring six points in the first two minutes to ensure his team maintained the momentum. Georgetown did pull within 79-70 with 4:01 left, but CU held on for a 88-77 victory at the CHI Health Center Monday night

It was Creighton's second win over Georgetown (6-18, 0-13) in a three-day span. Monday's game was rescheduled after their December meeting got postponed due to COVID.

In the Jays' 80-66 victory Saturday, it was Ryan Hawkins (30 points) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (22 points) who led the way for the efficient CU offensive attack — there were a season-high 26 assists on 30 made field goals.

The Hoyas definitely adjusted before Monday's rematch.