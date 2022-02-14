 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alex O'Connell's 27 points helps Creighton hold off Georgetown
0 Comments
alert topical
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Alex O'Connell's 27 points helps Creighton hold off Georgetown

  • Updated
  • 0

Senior guard Alex O'Connell found his shooting stroke and helped ignite a scoring surge late in the first half that made the difference in Creighton's third straight win.

Senior guard Alex O'Connell found his shooting stroke and helped ignite a scoring surge late in the first half that made the difference in Creighton's third straight win.

The Jays (16-8, 8-5) turned a one-point game into a 48-31 halftime lead during a dominant eight-minute stretch, highlighted by O'Connell's shotmaking. He scored 12 of his 27 points during the run, dunking on a fastbreak, burying back-to-back 3-pointers and nailing a floater.

O'Connell opened the second half by scoring six points in the first two minutes to ensure his team maintained the momentum. Georgetown did pull within 79-70 with 4:01 left, but CU held on for a 88-77 victory at the CHI Health Center Monday night

It was Creighton's second win over Georgetown (6-18, 0-13) in a three-day span. Monday's game was rescheduled after their December meeting got postponed due to COVID.

In the Jays' 80-66 victory Saturday, it was Ryan Hawkins (30 points) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (22 points) who led the way for the efficient CU offensive attack — there were a season-high 26 assists on 30 made field goals.

The Hoyas definitely adjusted before Monday's rematch.

But the Jays were ready. O'Connell, especially.

He nailed a pull-up 3-pointer at the 12:21 mark in the first half. Two minutes later, he converted a technical free throw after Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing inadvertently tripped him on the sideline. And 10 seconds after that, O'Connell buried another 3-pointer.

O'Connell eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time since he did it back-to-back games at Xavier and at home against St. John's last month.

The win moved Creighton into a tie for third place in the Big East standings. The Jays play at DePaul Thursday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert