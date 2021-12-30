All-America transfer Jazz Schmidt knows there's 'a lot to love' about Creighton volleyball

Division II transfer Jazz Schmidt listened to the recruiting pitches from Creighton's coaches and she toured the campus on a visit, diligently going through the process like any other prospect trying to make a key decision about her next move.

Truth is, though, she had a pretty good feeling about CU the first time coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth reached out.

Schmidt was born in Lincoln. Almost all of her extended family still lives there — four grandparents, plus aunts, uncles and cousins. She spent a semester at Waverly High School before moving to Colorado. She even joined Nebraska's beach volleyball team for the spring of 2018.

So she's familiar with this state's volleyball-crazed scene and the accomplished Creighton program that was expressing interest in her skills.

"I was really thrilled when I got the email," Schmidt said this week. "I know the culture the program has and just Coach Booth's reputation and how incredible all three (of the coaches) really are. There's a lot of things to love about Creighton."

That's why the D-II All-American is headed to CU next fall to play her final college season with the Jays.

Schmidt made the announcement Wednesday.