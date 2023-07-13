Creighton’s latest volleyball commitment was never too far away. 6-foot-3 outside hitter Abbey Hayes, Iowa’s top-ranked 2025 recruit, attended Creighton’s camps well before she announced her decision Wednesday.

Pair that with her relationship with CU’s staff, and Hayes’ choice isn’t all that surprising.

“They’ve been interested in me longer than any other college, and they’ve just always felt like family,” Hayes said. “I just remember at the camp I saw how close the team was and the team culture was so good. That’s my main thing I was looking for, coaches that would care about me but would also be super hard on me.”

A rising junior at North Scott, Hayes received Iowa Class 4A first-team All-State honors from the Des Moines Register last season after tallying 360 kills and 188 digs. Hayes sought a school and staff she felt could push her even further.

Before choosing the Bluejays over Kentucky, she was reminded of how she was tested at Creighton’s camps.

“At camp I just loved how into the drills they were, they weren’t just standing there watching,” Hayes said of the staff. “They were always giving me feedback, always correcting me and I love when coaches do that.

“They’ve developed so many great players and a great team.”

Among those great players is reigning Big East Player of the Year, Norah Sis, who Hayes noted she’s hoped to emulate.

“She’s my position, she’s a very, very good outside hitter and that's just someone I’ve always looked up to,” Hayes said.

Similar to Sis, Hayes is hoping to make an immediate impact once she steps on campus. She sought out Creighton’s winning pedigree and consistent tournament appearances. She aimed for a coaching staff that could lift her ceiling. Now she’s hoping she can continue to help the Jays trend in the right direction.

“I’m a competitor, I want to win,” Hayes said. “When I step on that court, we’re going to win that game. I will do everything I can do. … Norah Sis will be graduating when I go in, so those are big shoes to fill. But I'm excited because I want to play right away.”

