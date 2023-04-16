WASHINGTON, D.C. — A pair of grand slams left the yard at Nats Academy Sunday afternoon — one in each game and one per team — and each proved to be decisive as Creighton softball split the doubleheader with Georgetown losing 9-1 and winning 7-4.

In the nightcap, GU jumped out in front with two runs in the first off a Mae Forshey double and Kayla Dunn base hit.

Several zeroes were put on the scoreboard before the stage was set for Alyssa Gappa's go-ahead dinger in the fourth, her team-leading 10th of the year.

Morgan Zamora led a Hoyas rally in the sixth with a two-run triple to tie it at four.

Kailey Wilson then stepped up and delivered a two-run bomb in the next half-inning to put the Jays back on top. Madeline Vejvoda added a RBI double to give Natalia Puchino and CU an insurance run.

Puchino (11-11) went the distance for the Bluejays (18-24, 4-11 in Big East), scattering five hits, walking seven, but striking out two to get the win.

The Hoyas used a couple of home runs to pull away in the early game — including a pinch-hit grand slam by Sophie Scarangella in the fifth that ended the game via mercy rule. Dayanaro Campos hit a solo shot in the fourth for GU as well.

CU committed a couple costly errors in the first couple innings that led to a pair of unearned Georgetown runs. The Jays had just four total baserunners in game one.

Creighton next plays in-state rival Nebraska Wednesday in Lincoln at 6 p.m.

Creighton... 010 00 — 1 3 2

Georgetown... 201 15 — 9 7 0

W: Plonka (7-9) L: Akers (5-6) 3B: CU, Vejvoda. HR: GU, Scarangella, Campos.

Creighton (18-24, 4-11)... 000 400 3 — 7 8 0

Georgetown (13-25, 7-8)... 200 002 0 — 4 5 0

W: Puchino (11-11) L: Dunn (3-3) 2B: CU, Wilson, Gappa, Vejvoda, Perez. GU, Forshey. 3B: GU, Zamora. HR: CU, Wilson, Gappa.