Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte to be inducted into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

The calls from Major League Baseball teams typically would come in January for the former Creighton star who expertly pitches with both his right and left arms.

That's how Pat Venditte's winters went for six offseasons.

But this year, it was March. And no calls. No spring training invites or free-agent offers.

"I kind of took that as writing on the wall," Venditte said this week.

He figured he didn't need any more deliberation on whether to continue his preseason training routine or focus fully on joining the technology arm of an insurance company in Peoria, Illinois. Venditte always had taken the family-first approach — if another option made more sense for his wife and three kids, he'd pack away the specialty-made ambidextrous mitt.

This year, it crystalized in the spring for the first switch pitcher in MLB's modern era. Somewhat abruptly, actually. But firmly.

"When you're pitching in Triple-A and the major leagues, you're just so focused on being prepared for that," Venditte said. "You know the end will come at some point.