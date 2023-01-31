Amid a four-game winning streak, Creighton looking the part of its preseason expectations

Just over a month ago, the fate of the Creighton men’s basketball team was murky.

Its flaws were glaring. Its circumstances weren’t ideal. It saw itself go from standing atop a preseason top-10 pedestal to hoping to climb out of a six-game skid — a hole that could’ve easily buried plenty of teams.

After being dismissed by plenty, the Bluejays have clawed their way back to being a force in the Big East and beyond. They seemingly aren’t slowing down, either.

“I think it’s sustainable,” sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard. “We’re trending upward right now. We’re starting to gel, we’re starting to really find our stride. Playing good basketball on the offensive and defensive end. Figuring out ways to win when maybe we’re not shooting it best.”

Through a four game winning streak, which featured wins over ranked Providence and Xavier squads, Creighton (13-8, 7-3 Big East) has increasingly looked the part of the team it was propped up to be in the preseason.

The talent has begun to fit more than simply exist. Each rotational player has seen growth with each week. It’s led to a level of basketball that coach Greg McDermott has stated he feels is improved from CU’s then-monumental Maui win over Arkansas.

The pathway to a Big East regular season title — which felt like a longshot back when all of Xavier, Marquette, Providence and UConn seemed like sharks circling the Jays’ pool — has shot wide open.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where it’s at least somewhat in our control,” McDermott said. “But you’ve gotta win games. You have to win road games, and that’s what we haven’t done so far.”

All the Jays have to do is win. Simple right?

With a couple of ranked wins and a 28-point shredding of St. John’s in the books, it would seem that way. Peeking at the schedule and seeing games against Georgetown and Villanova over the next week might have that effect, too.

But of course, there aren’t any teams in the Big East looking to roll over. The same can be said for the Hoyas, who have likely played their best basketball in recent weeks, beating DePaul for their first high-major win in two years and falling to St. John’s by a single possession despite leading throughout the second half.

Sure, the bar isn’t super high for Patrick Ewing’s group. But looking past Georgetown isn’t in Creighton’s best interest. Understanding just how much weight each game carries — yes, even the Hoyas — is in its best interest.

Ewing still suits up a couple of notable scorers in Primo Spears and Brandon Murray, with each averaging 17.1 and 14.6 points, respectively. While capable of shooting the momentum out of his group at times, Spears remains one of the premier difficult shotmakers in the league.

“Primo Spears is one of the best midrange players in our conference, maybe in the country,” McDermott said.

Behind forward Akok Akok, the Hoyas don’t lack size or aggression while defending around the rim. The UConn transfer is averaging 2.1 blocks. 6-foot-11 Qudus Wahab has provided the Hoyas with an inside presence, too.

Georgetown’s problems have been less predicated on talent and more around scheme, possession management and maintaining their peak level of basketball through the course of a game. All fingers have pointed to Ewing, and justifiably so.

While it hasn’t meant much more than just a single win over DePaul, Georgetown is visibly playing its best basketball as of late. Regardless of the shape it's in, Creighton will need to handle business in D.C. to avoid bad optics and unraveling what it’s built.

As McDermott noted, road wins have been scarce for the Jays. While a trip to Providence on Valentine’s Day might be the lone needle-moving road matchup the rest of the way, taking care of business in the places they’re supposed to is similarly significant.

Such a tight race allows for such a slim margin of error through the final 10 games.

What better place to test what significance the Jays view each game with than at Georgetown?

Photos: Creighton men's basketball takes on Xavier