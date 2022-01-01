'An emotional roller coaster': Creighton defeats Marquette in double overtime

And O'Connell delivered.

Inbounding the ball with three seconds left, O'Connell caught the pass to start a play that he said the Jays run regularly in practice.

He worked around a defender with two right-handed dribbles and rose up for a guarded 3-pointer. The triple went in as the overtime buzzer sounded, tying the game at 67-67.

"They almost knew that a shot was coming for me," O'Connell said. "But I got a clean catch and I was able to get a clean look at the 3. And it went in."

Creighton held the momentum from there, relying on that tactical switch to zone that knocked Marquette out of rhythm.

The Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-3) had worked their way back into the game by attacking the interior of CU's defense. That 17-point Creighton advantage got trimmed down to four with nine minutes to go.

Then Marquette scored on seven of its final nine possessions in regulation — all but one of those buckets came at the rim. It opened overtime with seven points on its first four trips down the floor.