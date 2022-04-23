Andrew Meggs scores five runs, setting a field record, as Creighton downs Seton Hall

Andrew Meggs kept getting on base and Jared Wegner kept driving him in during a blowout win for the Bluejays Saturday.

Meggs, Creighton's leadoff man, set a Charles Schwab Field record by scoring five runs and cleanup man Wegner finished with seven RBIs during a 14-1 win over Seton Hall.

The win also moved the Bluejays into sole possession of first place in the Big East standings. Creighton is 8-0, while UConn dropped to 7-1 as they lost to Villanova 4-1 Saturday.

Wegner drove in all seven of his runs in the first five innings when CU built a 13-1 lead. Wegner's drove in three in the second with a bases-clearing double as he has 39 RBIs this season.

Meggs scored for the fifth time in the sixth inning on an Alan Roden double. Meggs went 3 for 4 with a pair of walks - Creighton also set a stadium record by drawing 13 walks on the day.

Roden finished the day 3 of 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Dominic Cancellieri went the first five innings for his fourth win this season. Cancellieri allowed two hits and struck out five.

Creighton, which has won 22 of its last 27, will go for a series sweep at noon Sunday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.