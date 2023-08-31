On the opening day of preseason practice, Creighton volleyball assistant Brian Rosen noticed a knee pad was in place of where he’d gotten used to seeing a knee brace — and where sophomore Ann Marie Remmes grew sick of seeing a knee brace.

For as long as he’d coached Remmes, the brace that was used as the crutch for her once torn ACL was one with her. On days where they’d practice twice, the mornings generally entailed less jumping. That was reserved for afternoon game-like runs. So, for once, Remmes slipped out of her bind.

It seemed like a minute detail. Remmes wouldn’t completely abandon the brace, and anyone who walked in the gym likely wouldn't have noticed the change. But it meant the sophomore middle blocker could be comfortable being the player she thought she was.

Free to move like she once did. Relieved of second guesses. Finally finished waiting, no longer counting the days until she could show what she felt she’d been capable of all along.

Remmes started each match during Creighton’s opening weekend at Purdue, playing in more sets in three days than she had throughout her freshman season. Clutch swings, elite defense. It was everything she thought she’d provide from her first day on campus.

She waited her turn. And behind the scenes, Remmes morphed into a player the Bluejay staff has turned to.

“She handled it really well,” Rosen said, “and always had the same mindset of like, ‘I just want to be the best I can be.’”

Remmes reached CU’s campus without having played volleyball to her standard in almost two years. Her ACL tear stripped her of her final high school season. She’d only been cleared just a few months before arriving in Omaha.

Still, she knew who she was before the injury. Where she felt she was headed if it hadn’t happened, where she thought she could be eventually. She wasn’t sure when or how, but she knew she could be a college starter.

She joined the Bluejays without expectations. Without knowing what she’d look like. That knee brace would clock more hours than she’d imagined.

“I think it became very obvious to me that I wasn’t at full strength yet,” Remmes said. “I was struggling with getting through all the practices at first.

“I had a lot to learn. I sat out for a year of volleyball my senior year, so it was hard to adjust to playing at the college level. … Learning all the new systems as a freshman, getting adjusted to the team, playing at a higher level.”

Remmes was up against a lot. Her injury, her instincts, time. A room of competitive middle blockers that featured two upperclassmen.

She wanted to be the one that decided her fate. Sometimes even to the point where she rushed herself.

“She’s someone that challenges herself to be great all the time,” Rosen said. “… I think she struggled early on with not being great (on) Day 1 off of her rehab, so we’ve kind of talked to her about giving herself some grace sometimes.”

At some point, Remmes needed to find the patience that would support her will. She’d been fighting to add muscle, to strengthen the leg that held her back and catch up to her peers. She sought out the rehab sessions in hopes that it would get her on track sooner.

They never did. It wasn’t until she came to terms with the process that she started to progress toward being the player she hoped to be.

“When I realized I wasn’t getting a starting role my freshman year because of my knee and just being a freshman,” Remmes said, “I kind of just told myself ‘I need to be the best teammate I can be.’”

Rosen constantly reminded Remmes what her upside was. Remmes already knew.

She was and is a prominent blocker with impressive foot speed.

Through time, she realized pieces of her game. She’s grown offensively since a year ago. With that growth came her confidence. In her movement, in her play. In the journey she once hurdled toward.

By the end of this past preseason, she’d convinced the staff of what she thought all along.

“If she can couple volleyball IQ with her foot speed,” Rosen said, “she’s gonna be, I think, one of the better blockers in the country.”

Remmes isn’t rushing toward that vision. She also won't need any nudge or jolt of confidence.

The brace is off.

