Another Creighton baseball series has been canceled due to COVID

Creighton's four-game series against UConn scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies' program.

The Jays are searching for a replacement opponent to play instead.

This is the third series this season Creighton has had canceled because of COVID, following South Dakota State (March 12-13) and Sacramento State (April 2-4).

Friday night's game (Fox Sports 2) and the second leg of Saturday's doubleheader (NET) were supposed to air on TV.

This weekend's series was also supposed to match two of the top teams in the Big East. The Jays are tied for first place with Seton Hall at 3-0 after sweeping Villanova last weekend. UConn is 2-0 in Big East play with a pair of wins against Georgetown.

If CU is unable to find a new team to play this weekend, it will next be in action at Georgetown on April 23-25.

