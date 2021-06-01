 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antwann Jones enters transfer portal after two seasons at Creighton
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Antwann Jones enters transfer portal after two seasons at Creighton

Antwann Jones

Antwann Jones averaged 10.9 minutes per game last season, his first on the court for the Bluejays. He sat out in 2019-20 after transferring in from Memphis.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Join Jon Nyatawa to find out the latest Jays' news.

Creighton junior guard Antwann Jones has entered the transfer portal, The World-Herald has learned.

Jones joined CU's program two years ago after playing his season of first college ball at Memphis. He sat out one year due to NCAA transfer rules, then he entered into the Jays' top rotation last season.

The 6-foot-6 Jones had some notable moments this past season — he scored 13 points and helped flip the momentum in a Creighton win against Xavier on Dec. 23, and he contributed eight points, four rebounds and four assists in the Jays' Big East tournament opener against Butler.

But he ended up averaging just 10.9 minutes per game on the year. He only saw the court for five total minutes in the NCAA tournament as the Jays leaned on their veteran-heavy starting lineup in three postseason games.

Jones becomes the second scholarship player to transfer out of the program this offseason. Rising senior Christian Bishop landed at Texas. Four other CU starters decided to turn pro after last season's Sweet 16 run.

But Creighton has added a top-15 recruiting class and two transfer big men, Northwest Missouri State's Ryan Hawkins and McNeese State's KeyShawn Feazell.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert