Antwann Jones enters transfer portal after two seasons at Creighton

Creighton junior guard Antwann Jones has entered the transfer portal, The World-Herald has learned.

Jones joined CU's program two years ago after playing his season of first college ball at Memphis. He sat out one year due to NCAA transfer rules, then he entered into the Jays' top rotation last season.

The 6-foot-6 Jones had some notable moments this past season — he scored 13 points and helped flip the momentum in a Creighton win against Xavier on Dec. 23, and he contributed eight points, four rebounds and four assists in the Jays' Big East tournament opener against Butler.

But he ended up averaging just 10.9 minutes per game on the year. He only saw the court for five total minutes in the NCAA tournament as the Jays leaned on their veteran-heavy starting lineup in three postseason games.

Jones becomes the second scholarship player to transfer out of the program this offseason. Rising senior Christian Bishop landed at Texas. Four other CU starters decided to turn pro after last season's Sweet 16 run.