Arthur Kaluma commits to Creighton, becomes highest-ranked recruit of Greg McDermott era

Creighton landed a commitment from four-star recruit Arthur Kaluma, a former UNLV signee who'll join the Bluejays this summer as the headliner of a landmark recruiting class.

Kaluma — from Glendale, Arizona — is a 6-foot-8 forward rated as the No. 45 recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings of the 2021 class. He's the highest-ranked prospect in Creighton's four-man class — and the highest-ranked recruit to pick CU in the Greg McDermott era.

He's also the Jays' second scholarship roster addition since the end of the 2020-21 season. They reached the Sweet 16 in March, but have since lost all five starters (four turned pro and a fifth transferred). So Creighton's been working since March to fill those vacancies.

Two weeks ago, CU signed 6-foot-7 forward Ryan Hawkins, a transfer with one remaining year of eligibility who starred for Division II champion Northwest Missouri State. This week it's Kaluma, who was reportedly also considering Arizona, Syracuse, Washington and Western Kentucky.