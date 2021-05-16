Arthur Kaluma commits to Creighton, becomes highest-ranked recruit of Greg McDermott era

Creighton landed a commitment from four-star recruit Arthur Kaluma, a former UNLV signee who'll join the Bluejays this summer as the headliner of a landmark recruiting class.
Kaluma — from Glendale, Arizona — is a 6-foot-8 forward rated as the No. 45 recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings of the 2021 class. He's the highest-ranked prospect in Creighton's four-man class — and the highest-ranked recruit to pick CU in the Greg McDermott era.
He's also the Jays' second scholarship roster addition since the end of the 2020-21 season. They reached the Sweet 16 in March, but have since lost all five starters (four turned pro and a fifth transferred). So Creighton's been working since March to fill those vacancies.
Two weeks ago, CU signed 6-foot-7 forward Ryan Hawkins, a transfer with one remaining year of eligibility who starred for Division II champion Northwest Missouri State. This week it's Kaluma, who was reportedly also considering Arizona, Syracuse, Washington and Western Kentucky.
Kaluma's highlights showcase a versatile offensive game from the 205-pound wing, who's able to create scoring opportunities off the bounce for himself and others. His length and instincts help him make an impact as a defender as well.
And now he's joining CU's 2021 recruiting class, which is on track to rate as the best in recent history for the Jays.
Creighton did lose five-star pledge TyTy Washington, who decommitted from CU in March and signed with Kentucky this week. But the addition of Kaluma gives the Jays three top-100 players, according to the 247 composite ranking.
Point guard Ryan Nembhard (No. 65) rates as the second-highest ranked recruit in the McDermott era behind Kaluma. Wing Mason Miller (No. 70) is for third. CU also adds shooting guard John Christofilis, a 6-foot-4 prospect from Seattle who's No. 148.
Kaluma signed with UNLV in November but was released from his letter of intent this spring after T.J. Otzelberger left to take over the Iowa State program.
🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3zJaVGVzB7— Arthur Kaluma (@___kingart) May 16, 2021