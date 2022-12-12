Arthur Kaluma may be key as Creighton adjusts to Ryan Kalkbrenner's absence

LAS VEGAS — If there was ever a time for Creighton to figure things out, it’s now.

After a 83-80 loss to BYU, the No. 21 Bluejays find themselves without a ton of breathing room. Even in a long season during which teams are meant to transform, Saturday's fourth straight defeat has them a loss or two away from seeing their dream year become an uphill battle.

“It’s not about us falling out of the Top 25 or trying to reclaim some number next to our name,” assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams said Sunday after CU's practice. “It’s about continuing to grow, to get better. About this team continuing to learn how to play together.

“I think everybody is locked in and they understand the urgency level.”

As Creighton (6-4) prepares to take on Arizona State (9-1) at Michelob Ultra Arena, the concerns of a team that was projected to be among the program's most talented — and looked the part weeks ago — have ballooned and collided with the ill-timed intricacies of a college basketball season.

Like junior Ryan Kalkbrenner’s non-COVID illness, which sidelined him against the Cougars. CU will make a game-by-game decision on Kalkbrenner.

“Two sides to it,” Courtney-Williams said. “I think we’re all, including him, relieved to know that what we were seeing out of him, there was a reason behind it. In terms of his activity level, his fatigue.

"But at the same time, knowing that we have games to play without our defensive anchor — and even more than our defensive anchor as we’re finding out. Just his presence alone, his consistency from day to day really impacts us.”

And presented a challenge unlike what the Jays experienced during their cold stretch prior to Saturday. It’s easy to rant about how valuable Kalkbrenner is to his team. The size, the presence, the skill on both ends and the lack of another player who can do what he does with similar efficiency.

Then you witness his squad lose the rebound battle to BYU by more than 20 boards — a near direct cause of Saturday’s loss. Plenty of the loss could be chalked up to defense, too, which happens to be Kalkbrenner’s forte.

It’s then that you realize that Kalkbrenner isn’t just significant. He’s irreplaceable.

The signs of Kalkbrenner’s illness trailed him for weeks. With a couple of people in the locker room displaying flu-like symptoms recently, the staff suspected nothing more than a cold that would come and go. Then Kalkbrenner noticed a shift in his endurance and energy. He couldn’t recharge the way he used to.

Eight months removed from being named the Big East’s defensive player of the year, the basketball reasons why Kalkbrenner appeared to be a shell of himself were running out. While there’s some relief behind Kalkbrenner’s diagnosis, it leaves a 7-foot sized absence for the Jays in the immediate future.

“It’s part of what happens in a season,” Courtney-Williams said. “There’s adversity, there’s opportunity for teams to grow. And this team especially needs opportunities to grow.”

The circumstances leave opportunities for a few players, too. Perhaps none more than freshman Fredrick King and sophomore Arthur Kaluma.

With as much as Creighton has relied on Kalkbrenner, King hadn’t graced the floor much before Saturday. Now he’s being thrust into the fire.

King will endure obvious growing pains. In 18 minutes against the Cougars, he turned in four points and didn’t grab a board. The freshman was expected to be challenged, and this stretch without Kalkbrenner — while likely rough — will help usher along the only other center on the roster.

For Kaluma, it means turning the corner in ways that could eventually make him an NBA player. Of all Creighton’s starters, the forward hadn’t particularly enjoyed the best start to the season after returning from his surgery this summer.

On Saturday, he exploded for a career-high 27 points, lifting the Jays before fouling out. He looked every bit like the player fans and scouts salivated over as last season came to a close. It’s unclear whether Kaluma will consistently assume that version of himself, but his squad will need him to be in similar form during upcoming games.

With rough stretches from shotmakers like Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander, Kaluma's revitalization is more necessary than ever. Alexander and Scheierman’s cold streaks have continued several games now. With the team in its most important stretch yet, it can’t afford for Kaluma to not hold down the fort in some form in Kalkbrenner’s absence.

Courtney-Williams cited the BYU game as the necessary adjustment period without their star center. He also thinks the team understands the dynamic now, and that they aren’t treating it lightly.

The talks of a possible first or second seed in the NCAA tournament are gone at the moment. Now is the time for Creighton to put its foot down and salvage whatever tournament seeding remains for the road in March to not be much more difficult than the past few weeks have been.

“I feel like a staple of this team is us persevering through tough times, for real,” Kaluma said. “I’m very confident in my guys. I’m confident in the work we put in. I’m confident in the best player to our last bench player. I know that we can get it done, we just gotta get out this slump.

“But when we get out, it’s murder.”

Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb.