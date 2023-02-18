QUEENS, N.Y. – With just under five minutes to play, perhaps no one else knew what would come from Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma squatting into his spot-up jumper behind the 3-point line.

No one but Kaluma.

His first 35 minutes were rough. The sophomore forward’s decision-making had fallen victim to St. John’s defense. His shot wasn’t falling. Early whistles. Turnovers. He couldn’t catch a break.

But when it mattered most, with CU’s lead dangling by a thread, the sophomore surged for nine straight points – on three straight 3-pointers – to lift the Bluejays to a 77-67 win.

“I just remember sitting on the bench,” Kaluma said on CU’s postgame radio show. “I was like ‘Man, I just got to stay patient. Wait for my time.’ When I came in, I just had this rush of confidence come over me. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to play this game.’”

CU improved its record 18-9 overall and 12-4 in the Big East -- one game behind first-place Marquette, which visits CHI Health Center Tuesday night. The Bluejays lost a 12-point second half lead with a six-minute scoring drought, and didn’t hit a field goal for almost eight minutes.

With 4:54 left and CU leading 58-57, Kaluma took matters into his own hands.

Kaluma squared up with the rim. Wide open. Not a soul around. His first 3 came with an exhale. The next one, some inches behind the line, still wasn’t enough to draw out St. John’s forward David Jones’ contest. The next one — his third straight — buried St. John’s before it could even wiggle from the dirt.

It was a long time coming for Kaluma, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists after being subbed out for freshman Mason Miller just minutes before his inferno.

Creighton got a good bit of help from its reserves. Through the first 20 minutes alone, CU’s bench tallied 14 points, the most since its win over the Red Storm back in Omaha earlier this season. The lift was necessary. While sophomore Ryan Nembhard and junior Ryan Kalkbrenner combined for 16 points in the half, the other three starters were just 5-for-18 by then.

Guard Shereef Mitchell didn’t poke his head out Saturday for just defense. He made an early 3. Then came two more. He finished with nine points and 14 minutes, delivering his best scoring output of the season.

Miller crashed the glass hard in his 11 minutes, hitting two 3s to finish with eight points and three boards. Senior guard Francisco Farabello made his return, drilling a 3 in his six minutes.

CU’s forwards couldn’t be invisible forever, though. The Jays led 42-32 at halftime, but felt the effects from the lack of starters’ production. Baylor Scheierman finished just 1 for 11 from the field, and his turnover with 17:08 left started a string of 14 straight empty possessions. CU trailed 49-48 when Nembhard hit two free throws at the 11:28 mark. Nembhard’s layup broke the field goal drought at the 9:54 mark.

Later, with CU ahead one, Kaluma turned the tide.

The 9-0 run pushed St. John’s out of Creighton’s way, essentially allowing them to coast with stops and free throws for the remainder of the game. The Red Storm never knew what hit them.