In between basketball games this week, Creighton will likely spend time at Bahamian beaches. But fans will get to watch their team play in August.

Who’s really in paradise?

Of course, be advised with how much you react — or overreact — to what occurs. While the exhibition games can always be a good indicator of what’s to come, it should also be taken with a grain of salt.

And yet, here are some storylines to watch during Creighton’s trip in the Bahamas.

Back and forth with the backcourt

All eyes are on the combination of Steven Ashworth and Trey Alexander. Alexander, committed to becoming a complete combo guard and Ashworth, an elite shooter who ran plenty of offense for Utah State a year ago, will need to coexist as initiators.

Behind closed doors, coach Greg McDermott is seemingly pleased with the blueprint.

“Ashworth will seem to really just organically fit in, we really haven’t tried to make that happen,” the coach said. “He and Trey have worked really well together. One guy is on the ball one possession, the other guy’s on the ball the next possession. Rather than me having to dictate that, it’s much better that they figure that out on their own.”

Is the duo expected to have flaws?

Perhaps not many. But just how different will life be with Ashworth vs. former Bluejay Ryan Nembhard, and what will it mean for the team’s ceiling?

McDermott admitted it himself. With Nembhard’s combination of burst, aggression and finishing, the former Bluejay got some paint touches that Ashworth probably won’t be capable of.

But he noted the difference in shooting, saying Nembhard was a good shooter while Ashworth was an elite shooter this past season.

Despite what seems like less athleticism and paint touches, will Creighton be able to thrive the way it did last season with an uptick in spacing?

Much of that will depend on Ashworth being the Yin to Alexander’s Yang, knowing where to be and when to act as McDermott suggests.

Don't expect either to play big minutes in the Bahamas. Glimpses sliced into quarters and halves will have to hold CU fans over until the regular season.

“We’ll experiment a lot, and I’m not going to play some of our veteran guys all that much,” McDermott said. “So we’ll have a lot of different lineups out there. Really, to me, the value in the trip is the practices that we have. Whether we win or lose the games and how we play doesn’t make a whole lot of difference to me.

Kalkbrenner’s shooting

CU's social media hasn’t wasted an opportunity letting folks know when Ryan Kalkbrenner drains a 3.

Everyone knows the big fella returned from the NBA draft process with hopes of becoming a capable, more consistent shooter.

While he likely won’t play a ton during the trip, it feels like he’ll have free rein to pull up from 3 as much as he likes within the offense.

He has gotten to a point where, if Creighton got in a time machine set for the final moments of last year’s Maui Invitational title game, Kalkbrenner could get that shot off this time. Put together his draft workouts since April and the Twitter clips and Kalkbrenner looks comfortable shooting out of fake DHOs with less space than before.

Of course, these shots will have to interest him. If he knows he can get a better shot elsewhere, whether that’s finding a moving shooter or handing it off before rolling, he’ll likely opt for it.

How he views his own 3-point shot and what sort of green light he has will be interesting to gauge on the islands.

Battle at the 4 spot

Mason Miller? Isaac Traudt?

The saga of who will replace Arthur Kaluma as starting power forward has been nothing short of polarizing.

Will the Bahamas make a dent in the discussion?

It feels like each will play more than any of the aforementioned veterans, but both dance between that fine line of being young enough to play a lot and talented enough to be held back.

The things that held Miller back last season have seemingly improved, and he apparently had promising performances during summer sessions.

“He’s much more aggressive with the basketball,” McDermott said. “That aggressiveness has carried over to the defensive end and on the backboards.”

But Traudt seems to have been as advertised, torching the nets and adding to the spacing Creighton’s world will revolve around.

What seems more important now is how either looks defending other 4s.

With Traudt’s defensive mobility at his size — or lack thereof — the chance that he doubles as a power forward and center isn’t out of the question. With Kalkbrenner likely playing less, how he fares at the 5 will surely be on display in the Bahamas.

And for the Jasen Green hive, it’s likely that he’ll start a game. With the way foreign trips go, he’ll get his share of run.

Youth movement

How ready are CU’s young rotational players?

Plenty want to believe that, on paper, this year’s team is deeper than the last. Considering the season ended with one nonstarter playing in the second half against San Diego State, it seems like the bar isn’t too high beyond that starting unit.

If CU is deep this year, it leads back to its young core.

Miller. Traudt. Fred King. Johnathan Lawson. Even freshman guard Josiah Dotzler.

They’ll get the reps in the Bahamas to be confident. To show how they’ve improved since arriving. And in King and Miller’s case, how they’ve gotten better since a year ago. The latter two are expected to make sophomore leaps.

Again, be advised: Don’t lose yourself over what you see on this trip. If you see a player with an uncharacteristic amount of on-ball reps, it’s because it is. It’s the wise thing to do to build confidence.

The veterans have spent the summer trying to instill it in them already.

“We got a lot of new guys here, whether it’s transfers or freshmen,” senior Baylor Scheierman said, “kind of just teaching them how it is day in and day out, what’s expected of them and what it takes to get where we got last year.”