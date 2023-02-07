For the cream of the crop in college basketball, there’s always another name to call.

Sometimes injuries arise or a player doesn’t appear as himself, and when one lineup isn’t working, some coaches have seemingly endless bench options. Many of the sport’s best programs have large decks of cards to shuffle.

Of course, as with anything, there are outliers. No. 23 Creighton men’s basketball is one of them. CU has just seven players averaging double-digit minutes and one of them, freshman center Fred King, is right at 10.

But the Bluejays have found ways to win as of late while their reserves don’t leave as glaring an impact as previously expected. Creighton entered last week winless since 1986 in games where its reserves did not score. Saturday’s win over Villanova marked its second straight.

Just how far can this Creighton team travel without a heavy scoring lift from reserves King, Shereef Mitchell, Francisco Farabello and Mason Miller?

Back in the summer, coach Greg McDermott pitched his current group as his deepest during a 13-year tenure in Omaha. Since then, Creighton (15-8, 9-3 Big East) has relied heavily on a starting five that has carried a weight few programs across college basketball would understand.

Plenty of that can be attributed to one of the best starting fives in college basketball. There’s only one Ryan Kalkbrenner. There is no mimicking sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard. Each one of the Jays’ starters have carved out definitive roles that are difficult to mirror.

With CU’s gruesome non-conference schedule, McDermott was forced to lean on starters more than he might’ve liked. It left pivotal bench minutes waning, minutes that could’ve shaped the younger players. Minutes they couldn’t get back.

“A big portion of our bench is compiled of young players,” assistant coach Jalen Courtney-Williams said. “… Because of our nonconference schedule, they didn’t quite have that opportunity every game. It got to the point where every possession felt like 911.”

CU’s eight remaining league games are no joke, either. Wednesday’s road trip to Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5) is no guaranteed win, and a game the Jays can’t look past if they want their shot at the Big East title to hold up. Creighton will need all it can get beyond its starters.

King and Miller are a ways from reaching their ceilings, and being part of a team with such talented starters has forced them to maximize their short spurts on the floor. And despite games where he’s played double-figure minutes, Mitchell has seen his minutes sawed in half from what he played during CU’s Sweet 16 run in 2021.

Farabello is the only reserve to have played at least 10 minutes in one of the last three games. In the win over Villanova, he played just six. The TCU transfer, who’s become the Jays’ sixth man, has scored three points through the past three games.

There aren’t many metrics that could perfectly capture how well the Jays utilize their reserves or how well they play. But the optics compared to college basketball’s landscape are notable.

The AP’s top three teams – Purdue, Houston and Alabama – have nine players averaging double-digit minutes.

Creighton is one of only six teams in the AP Top 25 that has fewer than seven regular players averaging at least 14 minutes. Its company isn’t the worst: UCLA, Kansas, Saint Mary’s, Miami and Arizona do too

In the meantime, four of CU’s five starters have averaged more than 30 minutes. (Arthur Kaluma has averaged 29.5.) It’s a heavy burden to put on a group — the group — that CU followers and some outside observers both expect to go deep into the NCAA tournament.

Stringing together a deep tournament run without at least some bench scoring isn’t possible. Though Creighton’s last two wins might show otherwise, the scenario in which it receives no scoring lift from its bench at all is probably equally impossible. But a legitimate run without the team’s bench scoring matching neighboring programs isn’t out of the question.

For the Jays, the roles their reserves have carved out have gone beyond scoring output.

King has taken on the task of backing one of the nation’s best big men, demonstrating encouraging flashes along the way. Farabello’s leadership has trumped his shooting, acting as “a coach on the floor,” Courtney-Williams says. Miller’s confidence has grown by the day, even if the numbers won’t say so.

Right now, Creighton is confident in the intangibles its reserves bring. Only time will tell how much of a imprint they leave.

“Production is measured in different ways,” Courtney-Williams said. “... It’s easy to get lost in the stat sheet. If you look at our bench, we’ve gotten quite a bit of production in various games from them that might not result in points.

“I would like to see them continue to do what they’re doing. As the games go and it calls for different people to do different things, just to continue to be ready for those moments.”

