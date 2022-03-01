As Trey Alexander moves into new role, Ryan Nembhard ready to help from Creighton's bench

Ryan Nembhard is all ready for his new role this season.

The Bluejay point guard was back at practice this week, wearing a black sling on his right arm. Nembhard's freshman year abruptly ended last Wednesday, when he broke the radius and third metacarpal in his right hand during the 81-78 win at St. John's.

"It's definitely frustrating, but everything happens for a reason," said Nembhard, who had surgery last Friday and expects to be back to health in less than three months. "You just have to have a positive outlook."

For the rest of the season, he'll be an extra set of eyes from the bench for Creighton's guards. Especially freshman Trey Alexander, who will take over primary point guard duties in Nembhard's absence.

Alexander and the Jays have two home games to end the regular season, facing No. 18 UConn on Wednesday and Seton Hall on Saturday. Creighton (19-9, 11-5) enters Wednesday in fourth place in the Big East, a game behind UConn (21-7, 12-5).

"I know we want what's best for each other and what's best for the team overall," Alexander said. "I feel R2 is going to help me to some spots and kind of give me some tips here and there."

Alexander has also become a consistent offensive threat the past two weeks.

He scored in double figures in four of the first 25 games this season. But after scoring a career-high 13 against Marquette on Feb. 20, he had 16 second-half points vs. the Red Storm and scored 10 in a loss at No. 11 Providence on a night when the Friars won the Big East regular-season title for the first time.

"I think he's just being him," Nembhard said. "He's coming in and doing what he does. He's doing a good job of being aggressive, obviously getting his teammates involved and playing his game. He's a very talented player."

Coach Greg McDermott thinks Alexander is "doing terrific" in his new role.

"He hasn't prepared to do this all season," McDermott said. "He's playing a difficult role under unique and tough circumstances."

Wednesday's task will be a difficult, too. While Creighton has won six of its last seven, UConn is on a five-game winning streak. That includes a win over Villanova last Tuesday.

R.J. Cole (16.1 points per game) leads the team in scoring while Adama Sanogo (14.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and Tyrese Martin (13.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg) help UConn hold a plus-7.6 rebounding advantage.

UConn is in position for consecutive NCAA tournaments bids for the first time since 2012.

"I don't think I'm the first coach to say it, but from pure athletic ability and length and talent — and depth of talent — if they aren't the best in the league, they're close," McDermott said.

McDermott also pointed out that the Huskies won't be lacking for motivation, with Creighton holding a 4-0 series advantage. The most recent win came a month ago, when visiting CU won 57-55 as UConn shot 29.9% from the field.

Creighton is 4-2 this season against teams in the top five in the league standings.

"I think the guys are ready to finish out the season strong and get good momentum going into the Big East tournament," Nembhard said.

Creighton vs. UConn When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Where: CHI Health Center TV | Radio: FS1 | 1620 PROJECTED STARTERS UConn (21-7, 12-5) G — R.J. Cole, 6-1, Sr., 16.1 ppg G — Tyrese Martin, 6-6, Sr., 13.3 G — Andre Jackson, 6-6, So., 6.8 F — Adama Sanogo, 6-9, So., 14.9 F — Isaiah Whaley, 6-9, Sr., 7.9 Creighton (19-9, 11-6) G — Alex O'Connell, 6-6, Sr., 12.0 G — Trey Alexander, 6-4, Fr., 6.3 F — Ryan Hawkins, 6-7, Sr., 14.3 F — Arthur Kaluma, 6-7, Fr., 9.3 C — Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, So., 12.2

