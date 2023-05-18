CHICAGO — Trey Alexander cupped his hands together, blowing air into them in hopes of circulating what little warmth was left to be trapped in a cool-kept Wintrust Arena gym.

He kicked his knees up to his chest before running from side to side, a couple dozen similar prospects alongside him preparing for the biggest scrimmage of their lives at the NBA draft combine in Chicago.

According to Alexander, he’d prepared all his life for this opportunity. A stellar sophomore season with Creighton surely helped. After stretching and getting up a few warm up shots, the rising prospect would have 40 minutes to show just how ready he was.

“You can expect certain things, but at the end of the day, you don’t know what you’re gonna get,” Alexander said of the draft process thus far. “This process has been a little crazy, just being able to travel and seeing what a lot of teams think.”

In the weeks since he helped the Bluejays reach their first Elite Eight, teams have expressed their desire to see him show his skills on the ball. He’s felt eyes on him in Chicago this week with every trip he brings the ball up and every pick-and-roll. Through a quarter or so on Wednesday, they might not have thought much of the 6-foot-4 guard.

Coming off the bench for Team Bailey, Alexander started out seemingly uncomfortable with his handle. Alexander is known for getting to his spots — the elbow is where he makes a living — but he was bumped off of them early on.

“I think I started the game a little off beat,” Alexander said. “I had to get used to coming off the bench, I’m used to already being warm.”

It didn’t take much longer before he forcefully got where he wanted on the floor, refusing to be bumped off his spots and navigating his way to a couple of and-one’s before the day’s end. He showed his share of pick-and-roll flashes, showing off processing and patient reads.

Alexander finished with 14 points.

“It’s more like a structured pickup game,” he said of the scrimmage. “I think I’m one of those type of players that are able to play with the flow of the game, and I think the way we ran our offense today is exactly how we run it at Creighton.”

That's one advantage Alexander has. Even with college coaches adopting on-court actions from NBA personnel daily, the two levels as a whole still appear drastically different aesthetically across the sport. The half-court actions drawn up for Creighton in recent years have been among the closest available to the next level as far as college teams go.

Alexander played in a relatively free system that played to his strengths both on and off the ball. At this point in the summer, it’s his job to demonstrate some of the things he couldn’t necessarily show with each game. He and everyone else vying for draft position.

“I feel like a lot of guys out here got a lot more to prove out here than they did throughout the college season,” Alexander said. “It’s a little more selfish. But at the end of the day, I feel like the team I’m playing on did a real good job of sharing the ball and everybody was able to showcase what they could do.”

Alexander remains in an interesting draft range, a projected late second rounder by those who have him on draft boards. He’s widely seen as a player who would benefit from returning to Omaha for a season and taking another leap, which he’s expected to have a chance to do in light of Ryan Nembhard’s departure and Steven Ashworth’s arrival.

He’s aware of that much. But it doesn’t mean he’ll let go of the opportunity he’s always dreamed of so quickly.

“I think I’ll have a lot more opportunity in the college season to showcase that I can play on the ball,” Alexander said, “but at the same time, if I’m in the draft and I’m able to find that fit, I feel like I have to stay.

“A lot of guys are worried about going first, second round, things like that. But I think the biggest thing for me is to see how well I fit with a team and get that feedback and see what teams are most interested. If I find a team that’s able to fit me in at an early stage of my career, then I would love to stay in the draft. If I get anything worse than that coming back, I’ll be back in school.”

Just over seven months ago, Alexander sat on the idle side of Creighton’s practice facility speaking on lofty expectations for the Jays. Somewhere in between the Final Four claims and the All-Big East aspirations, the sophomore guard poked out his chest when talking about his NBA hopes.

Hopes that saw Alexander undergoing — and sticking out — this process even as soon as this summer. Now that he’s gotten a taste, he wants to ensure he picks the most fruitful path.

“It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of and more,” Alexander said. “Just to be able to compete everyday against guys that are supposed to be high level, supposed to be some of the best college basketball players in the world and about to be drafted.

“(Getting drafted) would be crazy, bro. Just growing up, working and getting to this point, it would just be like all my hard work paying off.”

