At start of season, Creighton won't allow fans for home basketball games at CHI Health Center

It could mark for a significant financial loss.

The CU athletic department said Monday that it receives approximately $12 million of its $26 million annual budget (46.1%) from sales and donations related to men's basketball tickets.

Creighton has trimmed $4 million off its budget with furloughs, travel reductions and other cuts, according to Rasmussen. But there's potential for an $8 million deficit — which is why CU announced a new fundraising drive called Bluejays Persevere.

"I've got to be honest, this is the biggest challenge I've faced in my nearly 30 years as athletic director at Creighton," Rasmussen said to open a three-minute video recording.

The Jays are the fifth Big East school to announce that fans will not be in the arena to start the season. Marquette, UConn, DePaul and St. John's all did the same.

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said last month that the conference had no plans to establish a league-wide policy on fan attendance this season. But there would be some guidelines.