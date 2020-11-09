At start of season, Creighton won't allow fans for home basketball games at CHI Health Center

Creighton announced Monday that, at least to begin the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, it will not be allowing fans inside the CHI Health Center for CU home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was revealed Monday in conjunction with the unveiling of a new fundraising campaign for the Bluejay athletic department, which would face a $12 million loss if fans can’t attend any games.
CU officials have been in constant communication with MECA since the summer, working to establish possible plans to create a safe environment for players on the court and fans in the stands. No solution has been reached, though the talks are still ongoing.
As of last week, the state of Nebraska had logged a record number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations.
“With the health and safety of our student-athletes and supporters in mind, we continue to explore the feasibility of fan attendance,” athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said in a statement to Creighton season ticket holders. “Should we arrive at a point this season where fans are able to attend in some capacity, tickets would be managed on a single-game basis, and we would communicate the specifics of the plan at that time.”
Creighton also decided to suspend its season-ticketing program for the 2020-21 season.
It could mark for a significant financial loss.
The CU athletic department said Monday that it receives approximately $12 million of its $26 million annual budget (46.1%) from sales and donations related to men's basketball tickets.
Creighton has trimmed $4 million off its budget with furloughs, travel reductions and other cuts, according to Rasmussen. But there's potential for an $8 million deficit — which is why CU announced a new fundraising drive called Bluejays Persevere.
"I've got to be honest, this is the biggest challenge I've faced in my nearly 30 years as athletic director at Creighton," Rasmussen said to open a three-minute video recording.
The Jays are the fifth Big East school to announce that fans will not be in the arena to start the season. Marquette, UConn, DePaul and St. John's all did the same.
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said last month that the conference had no plans to establish a league-wide policy on fan attendance this season. But there would be some guidelines.
"We will have protocols that would manage how far away from the court would be and the (local) jurisdictions are likely to impose masking and distancing restrictions on whatever fans could be in the building," Ackerman said. "Those requirements would have to be followed."
No fans in the stands will likely impact the significant homecourt advantage Creighton has enjoyed in recent seasons, particularly last year.
The Jays were one of 10 major-conference teams to finished with one or fewer home losses last year. They beat teams by an average of 16.2 points per game at the CHI Health Center. Their announced average of 17,314 fans per game ranked fifth in the country.
CU's full 2020-21 schedule has not yet been announced. It's slated to host its first home game on Dec. 1 against UNO. It'll then host Kennesaw State on Dec. 4. The Jays also have home games against Marquette (Dec. 14) and Xavier (Dec. 23) before Christmas.
