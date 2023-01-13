Atlanta Hawks to make Kyle Korver assistant GM

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to make Kyle Korver an assistant general manager, according to ESPN.

Korver has spent the first few months of this season with the organization as their director of player affairs and development.

After Travis Schlenk recently stepped down as president of basketball operations, general manager Landry Fields has already made several staff changes, and promoting Korver was one of his top priorities.

Sources say Korver will play a significant role in a reshaped front office under Fields, as the franchise is going through possible trade considerations with several players.

Korver spent the 2021-22 season in the Brooklyn Nets' player development department.

Korver played 17 NBA seasons — including 4 1/2 with the Hawks where he made an All-Star team in 2015 — after a decorated career at Creighton.

He's known as one of the greatest shooters in both NBA and NCAA history, and holds the record for most made three-pointers by a Bluejay (371), which is tied for sixth-most in NCAA history.

