Ava Martin hit court the early for Creighton, and it has often paid off for Bluejays

Ava Martin didn’t make things easy on Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.

The freshman outside hitter, the nation’s No. 47 recruit, showed off her athleticism early. And Booth said this week that Martin “has always had a cannon.”

The coach was faced with a tough decision. How would her rotation of hitters shake out?

Despite flashes, Martin didn’t see consistent time on the court until Big East play began two weeks ago. Booth’s trust has gradually grown.

“I feel like in practice, I’ve just been working really hard,” Martin said. “So I think they wanted to give me another chance on the outside, since that’s where I’ve felt most comfortable. ... I think after that first game, things were starting to go well. I think if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

Things weren’t always so free flowing.

Martin said it was difficult at the beginning, wondering where she fit into certain lineups to start the season. She wasn’t sure if she would fit into them at all.

All she could be sure of was that when she was on the court, she would show her ability.

And she has been a sponge, fitting into every crevice and soaking up as much as she can — especially from the likes of sophomore Norah Sis and senior Jaela Zimmerman.

Martin said she learned a lot from watching Sis’ shots. It helped her with her own swings.

Zimmerman, who has been fairly vocal from the sideline this season, has been there every step of the way, too. Singling out the things Martin needs to work on. Providing her not just with physical tips but mental ones, too.

It’s all gone a long way for Martin.

The reigning Big East freshman of the week has improved with every league match, posting a combined 21 kills through the Bluejays’ first two Big East outings before matching her career-high 14 kills in back-to-back matches last weekend.

“The thing that’s been pretty cool is, as she’s seen some things not work at this level, she’s been able to make adjustments pretty quickly,” Booth said. “She’s a learner. She, like a lot of our players, is staying after, wanting extra reps. She knows she’s got areas of the game she still wants to elevate. She’s a perfectionist.”

If this week’s matches against Connecticut and Providence — teams that sit at the bottom of the league — resemble their 4-0 start to Big East play, the No. 21 Jays likely won’t be challenged the way they were earlier this season.

There’s no telling whether the lineup will shift when things begin to heat up. But as it stands, Martin isn’t giving Booth any reason to not believe in her.

“It’s only been a little bit into the season, so I feel like I still have so much to learn and can improve so much more,” Martin said. “Just focusing on getting better every day and reaching my potential to become the best player that I can.”