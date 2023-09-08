Omaha was a point away from evening Friday's match against city rivals at Baxter Arena.​

But No. 16 Creighton found a way to rally in the second set and was in command after that as the Bluejays earned a 25-22, 27-25, 25-12 sweep of the Mavericks.

The second set went back and forth as there were 13 ties before the Mavs won back-to-back points for a 23-21 lead. It then was 24-22 before three UNO errors put Creighton in front, the Jays would win the set on a Destiny Ndam-Simpson kill.

"We started out a little slow, but then we got into it," said sophomore Ava Martin, who led Creighton with 14 kills.

CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth described her team as "still a work in progress." She was glad to see how they fought back after trailing late in the second.

"We dug in, but I didn't like that we put ourselves in that position," Booth said. "We got to be cleaner, but UNO is a scrappy team."

The first two sets were tight between CU (6-2) and UNO (0-6). In the first set, a Rachel Fairbanks ace pulled the Mavs within 14-13, but CU answered with five straight points. UNO responded by pulling within 23-22, but an Ellie Bolton ace ended the set.

After the Jays pulled out the second set, they controlled the third. Creighton won the first eight points and 12 of the first 13. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Besides her 14 kills, Martin also hit .314. Ndam-Simpson added 11 kills and hit .421, while Kiana Schmitt had eight kills and hit .462.

Omaha was led by middle blocker McKenna Ruch, who hit 11 kills while hitting .364. Amanda Hardt added eight kills. As a team, CU outhit the Mavs .224-.044.

Both teams were without one of their top hitters because of injury. Creighton's Norah Sis, who is the reigning Big East player of the year, missed the match with an ab strain, while UNO's Kali Jurgensmeier, who was last year's Summit League freshman of the year, suffered a left knee injury during Thursday's match against Long Beach State.

The match was played in front of 2,489, the third-largest crowd for a volleyball match at Baxter.

Both teams next play Iowa State at Baxter. Omaha faces the Cyclones at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Creighton play them at 4 p.m. Sunday.