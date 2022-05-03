Baylor Scheierman commits to Creighton

Baylor Scheierman is returning to Nebraska, but he’ll be playing at Creighton.

Scheierman committed to the Bluejays over NU, Arkansas, Duke and Clemson on Tuesday morning. Staying home mattered to the Aurora native, but so did winning. Enough that Scheierman is willing to drive the extra 50 miles to Omaha instead of Lincoln.

“The biggest separator was the culture,” Scheierman told the World-Herald. “Coach Hoiberg’s trying to build that culture with Nebrasketball. Creighton has already established its culture."

“I’m coming back to graduate college and, ultimately, I wanna win.”

CU returns a team that won without Scheierman, the South Dakota State transfer who averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season. The Jays qualified for their seventh NCAA Tournament under coach Greg McDermott last season, and they nearly beat Kansas, the eventual champion, in the second round without Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard or Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Both will be back next season. And Scheierman is joining a roster that was already considered a preseason Top-15 team in most early polls.

“They have a great team already,” he said. “With me coming in, I think I can raise that bar a little bit. I know they want to win a national championship. I want to win a national championship. And what better opportunity to do that than at home.”

Scheierman hosted Creighton’s entire coaching staff for an in-home visit during his week-long recruiting process. He said McDermott presented a PowerPoint on Scheierman’s fit in the Jays’ offense. And he left that meeting with no worries about his playmaking fit alongside Nembhard sophomore guard Trey Alexander and sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma.

Why? Because McDermott trusts his players, Scheierman said. And the newest adopter of Creighton’s “let it fly” philosophy believes the Jays can run their plays with interchanging conductors.

Scheierman believes he can run pick-and-roll just as smoothly as Nembhard, or Alexander, or Kaluma. And they can space the floor around him like he will for them.

“With their play style, you get a rebound and go,” Scheierman said. “Any of those guys can bring it up, and I’m the same way. Those guys can shoot as well. It just makes us even more dangerous to guard.”

Scheierman’s first stop in Omaha will be the weight room, where he’ll prepare his body for Big East play. He earned a taste of it in last year’s NCAA Tournament, where his Jackrabbits lost to Providence in the first round.

The difference between the Summit League and the Big East? “Bigger, faster, stronger,” Scheierman said. But he will be, too. And the Jays already boasted the best defense of McDermott’s tenure last season.

With Scheierman aboard, McDermott might have his best team yet. The Jays will likely begin next season as conference favorites and with a high preseason ranking.

That’s the kind of setting Scheierman was looking for when he entered the portal last week, the kind NBA teams can’t ignore. Fox Sports, high-major basketball, a deep tournament run. Scheierman has a chance at all three now.

Scheierman is still waiting on NBA draft feedback before deciding on a return to school. But if he does, and if the Jays are as good as they look, he could leave next summer with much improved draft stock.

“I think when you win, that brings a lot of other things with it,” Scheierman said. “And ultimately, to improve my pro aspirations, that's what I want.”

