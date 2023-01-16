Baylor Scheierman looks to continue hot streak as Creighton travels to Butler

It wasn’t long ago when Baylor Scheierman’s fit with Creighton was being questioned more than ever.

Whether he’d survive the physicality of the Big East. How he’d be used. Whether he’d live up to the hype he garnered while in the transfer portal. Whether he was better off limiting his stays in Omaha to South Dakota State’s annual trip to UNO.

With a lineup that could feature so much parity on its best nights, the extent to which Scheierman starred was always going to be up in the air. It hasn’t exactly been perfect.

Yet over the past week, he’s seemingly taken matters into his own hands.

In the Bluejays’ Wednesday loss in Cincinnati and their weekend win over Providence, Scheierman averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists while shooting 58.1% from the field and 53.8% from 3.

He’s erased some of those lingering questions for the time being. Creighton’s staff figured he would eventually.

“It was just a matter of him wrapping his mind around it and feeling comfortable, more so than it was ever a physical thing,” Creighton assistant coach Alan Huss said.

Just a month ago, that sentiment was more difficult to envision. In Ryan Kalkbrenner’s absence, the Jays needed someone to turn to as they hit the road to take on Marquette.

They looked to Scheierman early, and the senior guard found some success before the Golden Eagles dug into him and made Kalkbrenner’s absence that much more felt.

Weeks later, Scheierman has looked every bit capable of being a reliable go-to guy through a couple of games in which CU perhaps needed him most. And not just in spurts like he’d displayed earlier in the season.

Despite the late-game turnover that effectively ended the Jays chances, there’s no telling how steep an uphill battle they might have faced against Xavier had Scheierman’s hot hand not kept them afloat. The same can be said about his 17-point first half that provided cushion for Providence’s second-half surge.

Being depended on isn’t new to Scheierman. He transferred to CU after a season that earned him Summit League Player of the Year honors. A year during which he led a team to the NCAA tournament and was game planned for.

Scheierman had his preconceived notions about the Big East. Through both the struggles and the success, what he’s seen isn’t far off.

“It’s what I expected,” Scheierman said. “I’ve really enjoyed these first few games playing in the Big East, and the road environments have been great. It’s something I love to play in and feel like I thrive in.”

With the league taking similar shape to what he imagined and the staff knowing this sort of fire was burning inside him, what changed?

Scheierman has appeared to break out of his mold as the new kid on the block.

“A combination of feeling comfortable within himself and also feeling a little bit more comfortable with his teammates,” Huss said. “Comfortable with asserting himself.

“Anytime you're the new guy and you’re coming into a new situation where a lot of pieces are returning, it’s natural to want to fit in at first and figure out where you can find success within the framework that already is there.”

Scheierman has figured out how to turn his switch on and off. When to remain a piece of the framework versus when to add to it or help shape it entirely. Testing himself with the shot selection of a well-renowned shot maker and operating as a slick, effective secondary playmaker who sees plays before they happen has helped give CU a new look.

Now new questions have risen for Scheierman.

How long can he keep it up? Is Scheierman consistently taken this form the way Creighton stacks wins the rest of the way? How assertive will he continue to be?

He’ll have the chance to continue to answer the call when the Jays face Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday — a game they can hardly afford to lose.

It’s unclear whether or not Creighton will depend on Scheierman to torch teams the way he has over the past week. All it can depend on is that he’ll lean into the level of assertiveness he’s demonstrated in recent games.

“The experience is something that, no matter how talented you are, you just can’t simulate,” Huss said. “... And as he gets more used to the way things roll in the Big East, I think you’re gonna see him finding more and more success.”

