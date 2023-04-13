Baylor Scheierman will return to Creighton next season, he announced via social media Thursday.

Scheierman, an Aurora grad and South Dakota transfer who opted to play his senior year with the Bluejays this past season, will use his extra year of eligibility to return for a fifth year.

The 6-foot-7 forward’s return grew likely with each week. Scheierman made it known that, while he would still be honored on CU’s Senior Day, he wouldn’t rule out a return.

Scheierman averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. While his name surfaced late in NBA mock drafts throughout the season, Scheierman will give himself another chance to rise up boards ahead of the 2024 draft.

The Next Chapter 💙 pic.twitter.com/PE00TyAYZt — Baylor Scheierman (@playforhim3) April 13, 2023

