Big East road wins aren’t easy by any means. Creighton men’s basketball knew what it was walking into when it landed in New Jersey.

Downing Seton Hall, which won seven of its last eight games entering Wednesday’s game, was going to be an especially tall task. But the Bluejays pulled off a convincing 75-64 win over the Pirates to win their seventh straight game.

For two defensive teams — the top two ranked defenses in the Big East, per KenPom — Wednesday’s game didn’t deliver much of a first half to write home about.

Creighton shot 58% from the field, with Seton Hall not far behind at 50%. Each team shot at least 50% from deep, too. The two teams saw 18 first-half fouls between them.

There wasn’t a soul that could adequately defend Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes. Behind And-1 mixtape worthy shots, Dawes posted 19 points on 7 for 13 shooting and a flawless first half.

10 turnovers through 20 minutes kept the Pirates around, and things only got worse before they got better. Creighton finished with 19 turnovers, committing four of them in the first four minutes of the second half, ultimately leading to Seton Hall’s biggest lead of the night.

Then the Jays turned things up a notch defensively the way they’ve done through their seven game winning streak. With just under seven minutes to go in Newark, CU found itself on a 8-0 run. SHU had missed all of its eight shots during the preceding five-minute stretch.

Creighton rode that defensive stance, pairing it with Baylor Scheierman’s — who finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers — hot hand to bury the Pirates.​

