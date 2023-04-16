WASHINGTON — Jack Grace clubbed his eighth home run in the top of the second inning to give Creighton a 1-0 lead. Then the rest of Sunday's highlights were all Georgetown.

The Hoyas went on to win 13-1 in seven innings, taking the final two games of the Big East series.

Georgetown tied the game on homer in the bottom of the second, then went ahead 3-1 on another home run in the fourth inning. The Bluejays (15-14, 3-3 Big East) were still within striking distance until a 10-run fifth frame all but sealed the outcome. The Hoyas (21-16, 5-4) had eight hits in the inning to go with four walks and a passed ball that scored the final run.

While CU went through five relievers — including four in the fifth — after starter Anthony Watts went three innings, Jake Bloss threw up zeroes for Georgetown after the second. The senior transfer from Lafayette allowed on other hit and struck out nine in the complete-game effort.

The Hoyas also went 6 for 10 with runners in scoring position and worked seven walks to go with 11 hits. Eight players scored at least once and seven drove in a run.

After scoring 15 runs in the series opener, Creighton was held to four the rest of the way.

The Jays look to get back on track at Nebraska on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest at Haymarket Park. They'll return home and to Big East play against St. John's on Friday.

Creighton (15-14, 3-3) .................... 010 000 0 — 1 2 1

At Georgetown (21-16, 5-4) ....... 010 2(10)0 x — 13 11 0

W: Bloss, 4-3. L: Watts, 2-3. 2B: CU, Hayes. GU, Lopez, Bowker. HR: CU, Grace. GU, Eze, Kretzschmar.