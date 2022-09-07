Behind Keeley Davis, Creighton doesn't back down or feel let down despite five-set loss

As the final ball fell from Keeley Davis’ reach, the Nebraska volleyball team erupted on the floor as the bench joined those on the court. Three hours, five sets and blow after blow had finally come to a close.

Creighton hardly looked as dejected as one would expect after dropping Wednesday’s match to its state rival 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9. For a game that felt virtually over after a heartbreaking second-set loss, perhaps the No. 17 Bluejays didn’t have enough time to examine the match they just played.

The two teams delivered the game of all games — a five-set showdown that saw the nation’s No. 2 team get pushed to its limit — in front of an NCAA record crowd just smaller than the entire population of La Vista at 15,797.

It took two sets from the moment everything came crashing for Creighton — with likely its best volleyball so far this season in between — for it to come down from its high and succumb to its original poison. The Jays' inability to match its opponent’s attack ensured they fell in similar fashion to a four-set loss to Kentucky.

“Set 5 I thought Nebraska came out more aggressive,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “That’s what we talked about in going after it to win. (Lindsay) Krause, I thought she became much more aggressive in the fifth game than she’d been the entire match.”

Nebraska’s talent was on full display in Game 1: 20 kills to Creighton’s six. With more attempts came stronger attacks, and CU appeared outmatched. The Huskers hit at .286% while the Jays hit .032.

Creighton’s worst nightmare took shape in sophomore Whitney Lauenstein, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter with power behind every swing. Lauenstein feasted early, collecting seven kills on 10 swings in Game 1 before finishing with a game-high 25 kills — the same mark Kentucky’s Reagan Rutherford tallied.

The lone difference in the matches between Kentucky and Nebraska?

Even after losing as tough a set as Game 2, Creighton reset and turned unconscious to rally and secure wins in Games 3 and 4.

After three attempts in Game 1, the Jays finally began turning to the senior Davis for offense.

CU's biggest plays of the night were almost all her doing. A dive into press row in the second set to keep the possession alive and help the Jays score. Some incredible decision making to demonstrate touch for CU's set point in Game 3.

With a team-high 19 kills on 47 swings, Davis was the heart and soul of Creighton’s comeback.

“I think we always say that the next set is 0-0,” Davis said. “Keeping that mentality and knowing that we have each other’s back for anything and everything.”

Nebraska hadn’t dropped a single set all season — the last team in the nation in that regard. There Creighton stood with not one but two set wins over the Huskers. It trended toward being anyone’s game, becoming a matter of which would run out of gas sooner.

It took a good chunk of the final game, but once Nebraska scored its 10th point, the answer was glaring.

An animated kill from the sophomore Krause gave the Huskers a two-point lead and a heap of momentum. Krause finished with 16 kills, and that hit would be her fourth in the final set alone. In the long run, the Jays had no answer for the Huskers’ attack.

Krause’s rampage ignited Nebraska, and the ensuing 5-1 run that followed would seal the deal for the Huskers.

For Nebraska, the match served as the gut check. Even in a loss, there’s something to be said about Creighton's best brand of volleyball, pushing around one of the nation’s big dawgs. But if the hump is outmatching teams with a plethora of tough hitters, it isn’t seeing over it just yet.